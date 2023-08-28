Home
Hometechnology

Hello Kitty Island Adventure game gets good response on Apple Arcade

It has received near perfect score of 4.9 out of 5 stars on Apple Arcade
Last Updated 28 August 2023, 12:22 IST

Follow Us

Launched in late July, Hello Kitty Island Adventure has quickly risen to the top of the leaders board chart.

It is a multiplayer fun social simulation game. It features a famous fictional character and her familiar friends who have to restore an abandoned island Big Adventures Park to its former glory.

In less than a month of launch, it has received a near-perfect score of 4.9 out of 5 stars (31K ratings) on Apple Arcade.

Now, the company has announced a new update to the game. It is bringing Kiki and Lala aka the LittleTwinStars and also game expands. With the release new area of the map, Cloud Island, and players will be able to explore the new place and have to restore the place to its old glory. It will also be offering the Summer’s End in-game event slated to conclude next month September 29.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Finity puzzle game (screengrab)</p></div>

Finity puzzle game (screengrab)

Apple

Another new game 'finity' has also made it to the Apple Arcade. It is a 2D game that remixes the best elements of iconic puzzle games to deliver a refreshing gaming experience. The game requires the player to think on their toes as the game involves the skill and complexity of chess. The infinite replay value and flow of Tetris, and the satisfying feedback of the match-three genre deliver a highly polished experience with depth and complexity.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Samba de Amigo- Party-To-Go game (screengrab)</p></div>

Samba de Amigo- Party-To-Go game (screengrab)

Apple

Later this week on August 29, Apple Arcade will welcome SEGA’s classic rhythm game Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go.

This game features three exclusive songs found only on Arcade — PSY’s “DADDY (feat. CL),” Lady Gaga’s “The Edge of Glory,” and “The Walker” from Fitz and the Tantrums — along with an exclusive series first Story Mode, where players join Amigo on his quest to reclaim music.

Others such as stitch., Subway Surfers Tag, Zookeeper World, TIME LOCKER+, and Farmside are getting new updates, which new characters and levels for people to explore the games.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.

(Published 28 August 2023, 12:22 IST)
