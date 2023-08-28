Hello Kitty Island Adventure game gets good response on Apple Arcade

Launched in late July, Hello Kitty Island Adventure has quickly risen to the top of the leaders board chart.

It is a multiplayer fun social simulation game. It features a famous fictional character and her familiar friends who have to restore an abandoned island Big Adventures Park to its former glory.

In less than a month of launch, it has received a near-perfect score of 4.9 out of 5 stars (31K ratings) on Apple Arcade.

Now, the company has announced a new update to the game. It is bringing Kiki and Lala aka the LittleTwinStars and also game expands. With the release new area of the map, Cloud Island, and players will be able to explore the new place and have to restore the place to its old glory. It will also be offering the Summer’s End in-game event slated to conclude next month September 29.