Honor Magic6 Pro with triple camera launched in India

Honor on Friday (August 2) launched the new premium phone Magic 6 Pro in India.

The new Honor phone sports a 6.8-inch full HD+ (1280x2800p) LTPO-based Quad-Curved OLED floating display with a dynamic refresh rate (1-120Hz), and 5,000 nits peak brightness.

It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor, dual SIM slots, type-c port and comes with an IP68 water-and-dust resistant rating.

It comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 octa-core processor with Adreno 750 GPU, Android 14-based Magic UI 8.0 OS, 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5X RAM with 256GB / 512GB / 1TB UFS 4.0 storage, and a 5,600mAh battery with 80W wired and 66W wireless SuperCharge feature.