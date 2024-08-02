Honor Magic6 Pro with triple camera launched in India

Honor on Friday (August 2) launched the new premium phone Magic 6 Pro in India.
The new Honor phone sports a 6.8-inch full HD+ (1280x2800p) LTPO-based Quad-Curved OLED floating display with a dynamic refresh rate (1-120Hz), and 5,000 nits peak brightness.
It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor, dual SIM slots, type-c port and comes with an IP68 water-and-dust resistant rating.
It comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 octa-core processor with Adreno 750 GPU, Android 14-based Magic UI 8.0 OS, 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5X RAM with 256GB / 512GB / 1TB UFS 4.0 storage, and a 5,600mAh battery with 80W wired and 66W wireless SuperCharge feature.
It also houses a second-generation silicon-carbon battery (5,600mAh capacity) with a built-in Honor E1 Power Enhanced Chip. It will ensure the battery carries maximum power carrying capacity for several years and also, be able to run the phone even at extremely cold conditions up to -20 degrees Celsius. It also supports 80W SuperCharge tech. It can power up the phone from zero to 100 per cent in under 40 minutes. It can also charge wirelessly at 66W speed.
Another notable aspect of the Magic 6 Pro is its photography hardware. It boasts a triple camera module-- 50MP wide camera (with OmniVision OVH9000: f/1.4-f/2.0 variable aperture) + 50MP ultra-wide camera (f/2.0 with 2.5cm macro sensor) + 180MP Periscope Telephoto Camera (with f/2.6, 2.5x Optical Zoom, 100x Digital Zoom, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) with LED flash.
Honor Magic6 Pro series phones.
On the front, it features a 50MP sensor with a 3D depth camera (supports 3D face unlock).
Both the front and the back camera supports 4K video recording.
The new Honor Magic 6 Pro is available in two colours-- black and epi green colours. It comes in just one configuration-- 12GB RAM + 512GB storage-- for Rs. 89,999 in India.
Published 02 August 2024, 10:26 IST