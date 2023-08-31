IIT-Madras tech startup develops smart ring with advanced health tracking

After smartwatches, it is now time for smart rings. An Indian tech startup, born out of the prestigious IIT-Madras Incubation Cell, has developed a smart ring equipped with advanced health tracking and contactless payments in addition to cuﬀ-less blood pressure measurement.

Called ‘Ring One’, the smart ring represents a breakthrough innovation in wearable technology, the startup Muse Wearables said on Thursday, adding that the new wearable device is completely designed and produced in India with products already in the mass production stage.

Set for global launch on September 27, 2023, and in India on October 25, the product is now open for pre-reservations. The startup claimed that trained with 5 million data points from over 4,000 people, Ring One offers clinical grade accuracy for health information & oﬀers cuﬀ-less BP measurement for the first time in a ring.

Muse Wearables sells the world’s first payment-enabled hybrid smartwatches and is based out of Bengaluru with registered offices in Chennai, Singapore and the US.