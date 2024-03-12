In Pics | 5 Best smartphones for stunning photography

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra stands out with its impressive quad-camera module, featuring a 200MP camera, backed by 111mm 50MP periscope telephone lens and ultra-wide 12MP with LED flash on the back. With 8K video recording, 100x Space Zoom, and advanced AI processing, it offers unparalleled picture quality in premium smartphone segment.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max: It features an all-new 48MP primary camera and is backed by a 12MP ultrawide sensor. With uncompromised ultra-wide, telephoto lens, and features like Night mode, Deep Fusion, and ProRAW capabilities, it excels in low-light and challenging shooting conditions with minimal loss of photo quality.
Google Pixel 8 Pro/8 Series: Renowned for its powerful photography prowess, the Pixel 8 Pro packs a punch with dual-camera module. It features a 50MP main sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. Google's innovative algorithms and cool features such as Magic Editor, Object Eraser ensure to deliver best performance in both photography and videography.
Vivo V30: The Vivo V30 impresses with its rich dual 50MP-camera and 2MP portrait camera with aura LED flash. Enhanced with Vivo Camera-Bionic Spectrum (VCS) technology, it can deliver quality portraits in multiple lighting conditions.
This device does an amazing job in capturing stunning pictures in almost all scenarios.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Redmi Note 13 Pro: The mid-range phone stands out with its with feature-rich camera hardware. It features a triple-camera setup with main 200MP sensor. It can record 4K videos at 30 frames per second (fps), and full HD 1080p at 30/60/120fps.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
(Published 12 March 2024, 08:37 IST)