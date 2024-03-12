JOIN US
Hometechnology

In Pics | 5 Best smartphones for stunning photography

Here we list the top five smartphones offering cutting-edge camera technology that allows users to capture stunning visuals. Whether you're a professional or a casual photographer, these devices deliver exceptional camera capabilities.
Last Updated 12 March 2024, 08:37 IST

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra stands out with its impressive quad-camera module, featuring a 200MP camera, backed by 111mm 50MP periscope telephone lens and ultra-wide 12MP with LED flash on the back. With 8K video recording, 100x Space Zoom, and advanced AI processing, it offers unparalleled picture quality in premium smartphone segment.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max: It features an all-new 48MP primary camera and is backed by a 12MP ultrawide sensor. With uncompromised ultra-wide, telephoto lens, and features like Night mode, Deep Fusion, and ProRAW capabilities, it excels in low-light and challenging shooting conditions with minimal loss of photo quality.

Credit: Reuters

Google Pixel 8 Pro/8 Series: Renowned for its powerful photography prowess, the Pixel 8 Pro packs a punch with dual-camera module. It features a 50MP main sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. Google's innovative algorithms and cool features such as Magic Editor, Object Eraser ensure to deliver best performance in both photography and videography.

Credit: Reuters

Vivo V30: The Vivo V30 impresses with its rich dual 50MP-camera and 2MP portrait camera with aura LED flash. Enhanced with Vivo Camera-Bionic Spectrum (VCS) technology, it can deliver quality portraits in multiple lighting conditions.This device does an amazing job in capturing stunning pictures in almost all scenarios.

This device does an amazing job in capturing stunning pictures in almost all scenarios.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Redmi Note 13 Pro: The mid-range phone stands out with its with feature-rich camera hardware. It features a triple-camera setup with main 200MP sensor. It can record 4K videos at 30 frames per second (fps), and full HD 1080p at 30/60/120fps.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

(Published 12 March 2024, 08:37 IST)
