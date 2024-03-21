In Pictures: Five things to know about Samsung Galaxy A35, A55 5G series

Big Screen: Samsung Galaxy A35, A55 have a 6.6-inch full HD+ super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate with vision booster technology. On the back, the phones feature a triple camera module.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Both Galaxy A35 and A55 come with video digital image stabilization (VDIS) that ensures still photos and videos are crisp and stable even when filming while walking or running.
The smartphones run on Android 14-based One UI 6.1 OS. Samsung has promised to offer a minimum of four years of Android OS updates (up to 2028) and an additional year of software security support (for up to 2029) to the new devices.
New Galaxy A series devices also feature Security and Privacy Dashboard and is a one-stop destination to see and control which app is accessing the phone's data, microphone and camera and if need be, withdraw any permissions.
The phone also boosts an user privacy feature-- Auto Blocker. When switched on, it can block app installations from unauthorized sources, provide app security checks to scan for potential malware and block potentially malicious commands and software installations to the device while connected by USB cable.
(Published 21 March 2024, 11:32 IST)