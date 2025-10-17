<p>With just days ahead of Deepavali (aka Diwali) in India, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/whatsapp-to-offer-instagram-like-username-option-for-chat-soon-3754043">Instagram</a> has rolled out a new update to bring festive-themed images and video effects to the social media application.</p><p>Meta-owned entity is offering the new Deepavali effects in Restyle feature on Instagram.</p>.Nano Banana: Advanced image editing tool comes to AI Mode on Google Search app.<p><strong>Here's how to Use Restyle on Instagram:</strong></p><p>Step 1: Go to Stories by clicking on the “+” on your profile photo or swiping left.</p><p>Step 2: Select an image or video from your camera roll to add to your Story.</p><p>Step 3: After selecting content, tap the Restyle icon (paintbrush) in the top bar.</p><p>Step 4: Navigate to the effects browser and choose from the Diwali options — for images this will be ‘Fireworks’, ‘Rangoli’, or ‘Diyas’ and for videos this will be Lanterns, Marigold or Rangoli.</p>.<p>Meta-owned entity has also introduced similar features to the Edits video editing app as well.</p><p>Users can fireworks, diyas and more to the images and videos to make it fun and share it with loved on on messenger apps.</p>.This Deepavali, here's how to take the best photos on iPhone 17, 17 Pro.<p><strong>Here's how To use Restyle for videos on Edits app:</strong></p><p>Step 1: Go to Edits and tap the “+” button to create a new project in the Projects tab. </p><p>Step 2: Choose a video from ‘Reels’, ‘Camera’ or ‘Gallery’.</p><p>Step 3: Tap the video once it appears in your timeline. </p><p>Step 4: Scroll along the icons that appear at the bottom of the screen and then tap on ‘Restyle.’</p><p>Step 5: Tap the ‘Diwali’ header and select one of the effects – ‘Lanterns’ , ‘Marigold’ or ‘Rangoli.’ </p><p>Once your restyle is complete, when ready, click 'Export' and post.</p><p>The effects will be live for approximately two weeks, until October 29, and will be available in India and several other countries like the United States, Canada, Singapore and Australia.</p>.Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold review: Versatile foldable phone with top-class AI features.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>