iOS 18.1: Here's how to remove photobombers using Apple Intelligence-powered Clean-up tool on iPhone

<p>On Monday (October 28), <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/apple">Apple</a> rolled out the much-awaited iOS 18.1 update to all eligible iPhones.</p><p>The new iOS 18.1 also comes with a first batch of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/ios-181-with-apple-intelligence-features-to-be-released-next-week-3243453">Apple Intelligence features</a> including writing tools, proofreading, and the ability to compose smart replies.</p><p>In the Photos App, Apple has introduced the Clean-up tool, which can help users remove unwanted objects from the frame without affecting the subject.</p><p>It will come in handy during a trip to popular picnic spots. The user can lift unknown people or objects such as notice boards or dustbins from the frame and get that perfect family photo.</p><p><strong>Here's how to use the Clean-up tool on iPhone:</strong></p><p>Step 1: Go to the Photos app on your iPhone.</p><p>Step 2: Open a photo, tap the Edit button, then tap Clean Up.</p><p>Note: After you tap Clean Up, some items may be highlighted automatically so you can quickly tap to remove them.</p><p>Step 3: Tap, brush, or circle what you want to remove.</p><p>Step 4: Use two fingers to pinch to zoom or pan the image.</p><p>Note: If you brush over a person's face, the face may become blurred with a pixelated effect.</p><p>When you're finished, tap Done.</p><p><strong>Search gets better on the Photos app</strong></p><p>The Apple Intelligence-powered Photos app is now able to retrieve any photo or video with just a text description.</p><p>Step 1: Go to the Photos app on your iPhone.</p><p>Step 2: Tap Search, then enter a description using natural language. For instance—" Timmy(pet dog) wearing a red hat." It will display that particular photo with the pet dog wearing a red-coloured hat.</p><p>Or do any of the following:</p><p>--See all search results: Tap See All.</p><p>--Select specific search results: Tap Select, then select the photos and videos you want to share or add to an album.</p><p>--Sort search results in reverse chronological order: Tap the Filter button.</p><p>Step 3: When you're finished, tap Done.</p><p><strong>Here's how the Memories feature works on iPhone</strong></p><p> With the Apple Intelligence feature, users can tell iPhones to create a short movie with images and videos stored on the Photos app. </p><p>The user has to just describe what the content should be. For instance, if you own a pet dog, you can type a description-- "My pet Tommy (pet's name) day out in Cubbon Park"- It will stitch together a curated picture and videos captured at that particular location with a good music score in the background. It can help create wonderful short video memories of loved ones.</p><p>Step 1: Go to the Photos app on your iPhone.</p><p>Step 2: Scroll down to Memories, then tap Create.</p><p>Step 3: Type a description of the movie you want to create from your library, then tap Done.</p><p>List of iPhones compatible with Apple Intelligence </p><p>iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max, iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max.</p>