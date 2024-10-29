Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

iOS 18.1: Here's how to remove photobombers using Apple Intelligence-powered Clean-up tool on iPhone

In the Photos App, Clean-up tool can help users remove unwanted objects from the frame without affecting the subject.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 14:24 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Apple Photos app get Clean-up tool.

Apple Photos app get Clean-up tool.

Credit: Apple

Search feature on Photos app.

Search feature on Photos app.

Credit: Apple

Memories feature on Photos app.

Memories feature on Photos app.

Credit: Apple

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 October 2024, 14:24 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsAppleDH TechGenerative AIArtificial Intelligencephoto

Follow us on :

Follow Us