iOS 18.1: New update brings 'inactivity reboot' security feature to iPhone

<p>It's been close to two weeks since Apple rolled out <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/ios-181-with-apple-intelligence-features-to-be-released-next-week-3243453">iOS 18.1 with the first batch of Apple Intelligence</a> features, including a clean-up tool to remove objects in photos, audio transcription, and more.</p><p>Now, it has come to light that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/apple">Apple</a> has discreetly introduced a new security feature 'Inactive Reboot' that makes it difficult to illegally unlock an iPhone.</p><p>If the iPhone remains idle and has not been unlocked for at least four days, it will automatically reboot and enter a Before First Unlock (BFU) state.</p><p>This way, the information stored in the iPhone gets fully encrypted and other security features such as FaceID/TouchID get disabled. To open the iPhone, the user must have a passcode and Apple ID password.</p><p>Though this feature is introduced to primarily deter thieves from stealing personal and financial details from iPhones, it is affecting law enforcement agencies as well.</p><p>404 Media has <a href="https://www.404media.co/apple-quietly-introduced-iphone-reboot-code-which-is-locking-out-cops/">reported</a> that this new feature has become a headache for police in the US. </p><p>The iPhones of criminals kept in police custody have rebooted and this is affecting security agencies to crack open iPhone lock screens to carry out their investigations. </p><p>In a related development, the iOS 18.1 update also brings another anti-theft feature.</p><p>With '<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/apple-to-bring-new-security-activation-lock-with-ios-18-for-iphone-components-3192428">Activation Lock</a>,' the user will be able to lock not only the iPhone but also other critical components such as the battery, camera, Face ID/Touch ID, and display.</p><p>The new activation feature is coming with the upcoming iOS 18 update. This move will deter thieves from stealing iPhones. All the components' IDs will be paired with the original iPhone.</p><p>And device repair shop owners who buy spare parts for stolen iPhones from thieves or other illegal sources will not be able to incorporate them into iPhones and activate them.</p><p>Only the Apple-approved reusable spare parts can be added to the iPhones.</p>