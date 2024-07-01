July 2024: Top smartphones launching this month

Last month, Vivo, OnePlus, Motorola and others unveiled several new smartphones such as X3 Fold, Nord CE 4 Lite, Razr 50 series and more.
In July, Samsung, Oppo, Nothing's CMF, Xiaomi and others are geared up to bring all-new phones in a wide range of price bands in India.
Samsung is slated to host the grand Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event on July 10 in Paris. It is confirmed to launch the new generation foldable phones-- Galaxy Z Fold6, Fold6 Ultra and Z Flip6.
They are expected to come with a new design language and sturdier build quality. They are expected to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 octa-core processor. Also, the new devices will feature specially optmised Galaxy AI features to deliver a better user experience on wide screens of the foldable phone.
The Galaxy AI will be powered by Google's Gemini Large Language Model (LLM). They will support audio transcription, language translation, note assistance with summarising capability, circle-to-search and more.
"Our foldables are the most versatile and flexible form factor in Samsung Galaxy and when combined with Galaxy AI, these two complementary technologies will together unlock all new possibilities," said Won-joon Choi, EVP and Head of Mobile R&D, Samsung Electronics.
The standard Fold6 is expected to come with an armoured aluminium frame and hinge. And, the Fold6 Ultra may come with a Titanium-based hinge and frame.
Samsung is also expected to showcase the new Galaxy Tan S10 tablet series, Galaxy Watch7 series, Galaxy Buds, and the Galaxy Ring.
CMF Phone 1 is confirmed to launch on July 8. As per the teaser, it is expected to feature a vegan leather-based back panel.
It is said to be made of a synthetic material that mimics leather-like attributes in terms of its look, feel and finish.
It is expected to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 octa-core processor, 6GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, run Android 14-based NothingOS 2.5 and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charger.
On the back, it is expected to sport a 50MP dual-camera module with LED flash and a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calling.
Besides the new CMF Phone 1, the company is expected to launch Watch 2 Pro and Buds 2 Pro.
The Watch Pro 2 is expected to come with new health-tracking capabilities and also deliver longer battery life.
And, the Buds Pro 2 is also said to offer enhanced noise cancellation capability and improved audio output.
Last month, Motorola unveiled the new Razr 50 series. The company will be offering the device in two variants-- Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra. The new phones will be coming to July 4
Both the top-end Razr 50 Ultra and regular Razr 50 come with familiar clamshell design language.
The regular Razr 50 comes with 3.6-inch (1066 x 1056p) QuickView pOLED LTPO display on the front.
Inside, it has a 6.9-inchFlexView full HD+ (2640×1080p) pOLED bendable display, a 4nm class MediaTek Dimensity 7300X octa-core processor, Mali-G615 MC2 Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), 8GB/12GB LPDDR5X RAM, Android 14 OS, 256GB / 512GB UFS 2.2 storage and a 4,200 mAh battery with 33W TurboPower fast charging.
The Razr 50 houses a dual-camera module— main 50MP main camera (with OIS) and a 13MP ultra-wide camera with LED flash on the back. It also features a 32MP (f/2.4) front camera.
The top-end Razr 50 Ultra comes with, a 4-inch (1272×1080 pixels) QuickView pOLED LTPO display. It supports a variable 1-165Hz refresh rate and is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus shield.
Inside, it houses a massive 6.9-inch FlexView full HD+ (2640×1080p) pOLED LTPO foldable display. It also supports 1-165Hz refresh rate, 10-bit HDR 10+, up to 3,000 nits peak brightness, and Dolby Vision.
It features a Qualcom's 4nm class latest Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, Adreno 735 Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, Android 14 OS, 256GB / 512GB UFS 4.0 storage and a 4,000 mAh battery with 44W TurboPower fast charging.
The new Motorola flip phone features a dual-camera module— main 50MP camera (with 1/1.95-inch sensor, f/1.79 aperture, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation), and a 50MP 2x telephoto camera (with 1/1.95-inch sensor, f/2.0), along with LED flash.
It also houses a 32MP front camera (f/2.4) for selfies and video calling.
Oppo is slated to launch the new Reno12 series on July 12. It will come in two variants-- Reno12 and Reno12 Pro.
Besides hardware upgrades, the new Oppo Reno12 series will come with big improvements in terms of generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) features. Called Oppo AI, it will power several photography tools such as AI Eraser 2.0, AI Best Face, AI Clear Face, AI Studio and more.
Additionally, they will come with Google's Gemini-powered audio recorder, which can transcribe and summarise. It will come in handy for students and corporate employees to get key takeaways from a teaching session or an office meeting.
Xiaomi is all geared up to launch the Redmi 13 5G series on July 9 in India.
The new Redmi 13 5G is said to sport a crystal glass design with a smooth glossy back panel. Also, it will feature 108MP main camera on the back.
Inside, it will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor and a big 5,030mAh battery with 33W charger.
Also, it will run Android 14-based HyperOS.
Realme is hosting an event to launch the Realme 13 Pro series in Taiwan on July 4.
The highlight feature of the Realme 13 Pro is the photography. It is said to come with Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based camera features to ensure the phone captures best possible photo in all light conditions.
The device is expected to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 octa-core processor and a 5,050mAh battery.
Realme 13 Pro is expected to be released in India later this month.
