July 2024: Top smartphones launching this month

Samsung is slated to host the grand Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event on July 10 in Paris. It is confirmed to launch the new generation foldable phones-- Galaxy Z Fold6, Fold6 Ultra and Z Flip6.

They are expected to come with a new design language and sturdier build quality. They are expected to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 octa-core processor. Also, the new devices will feature specially optmised Galaxy AI features to deliver a better user experience on wide screens of the foldable phone.

The Galaxy AI will be powered by Google's Gemini Large Language Model (LLM). They will support audio transcription, language translation, note assistance with summarising capability, circle-to-search and more.

"Our foldables are the most versatile and flexible form factor in Samsung Galaxy and when combined with Galaxy AI, these two complementary technologies will together unlock all new possibilities," said Won-joon Choi, EVP and Head of Mobile R&D, Samsung Electronics.

The standard Fold6 is expected to come with an armoured aluminium frame and hinge. And, the Fold6 Ultra may come with a Titanium-based hinge and frame.

Samsung is also expected to showcase the new Galaxy Tan S10 tablet series, Galaxy Watch7 series, Galaxy Buds, and the Galaxy Ring.