Microsoft global outage updates | Deaths because of this is inevitable, says cyber security expert James Bore
Microsoft users globally, including India, earlier today faced massive disruption in services after the Washington-headquartered tech giant faced outage issues. The website DownDectector, which tracks user-reported internet outages, recorded growing outages in services at Visa, ADT security and Amazon, and airline services. A new Crowdstrike (cybersecurity software firm) update could be the cause for the outage. According to Microsoft, the outage began at about 6 pm ET on Thursday as some customers faced issued with multiple Azure services in the Central US region. All Windows-based desktop and laptops have been affected. Ground operations at airports in India have been affected. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team, CERT-In, has issued a severity rating of ‘Critical’ for the incident. NSE and BSE have said that they have not been impacted while India’s Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, said the government was in touch with Microsoft over the on-going outage and and that the NIC network is not affected. Track the ongoing tech crisis, only with DH!
We anticipate a resolution is forthcoming: Microsoft
10:1019 Jul 2024
Fix has been deployed: President & CEO CrowdStrike George Kurtz
10:0119 Jul 2024
MoS Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol: Ground operations of airports have been affected, DGCA and MoCA are monitoring
10:4819 Jul 2024
Directing airport authorities and airlines to be compassionate and provide extra seating: Civil Aviation minister Naidu
Minister of Civil Aviation Rammohan Naidu stated, “I have directed airport authorities and airlines to be compassionate and provide extra seating, water, and food for passengers affected by delays. We understand your concerns and are working tirelessly to ensure your safe and swift travel. Your patience and cooperation are greatly appreciated.”
10:4319 Jul 2024
Outage affects doctor’s offices across the UK
10:4219 Jul 2024
Olympics uniforms, some delegations delayed by travel outages
10:3919 Jul 2024
Deaths because of this is inevitable, says cyber security expert James Bore
An AP report quoted James Bore, head of cyber security consulting company Bores, saying, “There are going to be deaths because of this. It’s inevitable." He added: “We’ve got so many systems tied up with this. We’ve got emergency services. There are going to be excess deaths. People will die who wouldn’t have otherwise. And we’re not talking millions, but it is going to hurt people. And there are really serious consequences. That’s without getting into anything financial, which is of less importance. This is going to cause harm.”
10:3619 Jul 2024
Elon Musk trolls Microsoft amidst global outage
The Tesla CEO shared two posts, one of which was posted in October 2021.“Macrohard >> Microsoft,” he wrote, mentioning that “Although Teams is pretty good.”
Musk also posted two laughing emojis while reacting to a meme that was shared by DogeDesigner, stating “everything else is down, this app still works.” The meme shows a man enjoying a cricket match while smoking.