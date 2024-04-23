Microsoft introduces smaller AI model

Smaller AI models are designed to perform simpler tasks, making it easier for use by companies with limited resources, Microsoft said.

A business could use Phi-3 to summarize the main points of a long document, extract relevant insights and industry trends from market research reports, Microsoft added.

Phi-3-mini will be available immediately on Microsoft cloud service platform Azure's AI model catalog, machine learning model platform Hugging Face, and Ollama, a framework for running models on a local machine, the company said.

Last week, Microsoft invested $1.5 billion in UAE-based AI firm G42. It has also previously partnered with French startup Mistral AI to make their models available through its Azure cloud computing platform.