Microsoft to kill handy WordPad app on Windows PCs

Microsoft introduced the free-to-use WordPad app Windows 95 in 1995 and continues to be one of the most popular note writing app on Windows computers.

Now, after close to three decades of launch, Microsoft has announced to retire the ubiquitous WordPad on Windows. The company says the app will no longer have any new updates and will taken off with future Windows updates.

Microsoft hasn't revealed the specific timeline on when WordPad will cease to exist. But, it has advised users, who wish to create rich documents in .doc and .rtf formats, to start using its enterprise tool Microsoft Word or the Notepad for plain text-based documents in .txt format.

Since the beginning of 2023, Microsoft has incorporated generative Artificial Intelligence (AI)ChatGPT into all its popular enterprise services such as Microsoft 365, Teams video conferencing solution, Edge browser, and others.

It has managed to greatly improve the user experience and looks like, WordPad will be one of many old apps to get retired or renewed with a generative AI booster dose.

Already, the company has internally begun testing AI-infused Windows Paint, Microsoft Photos, and the Snipping tool.

With AI features, Windows Paint will be able to churn out photorealistic images with just text commands.

And, with the Microsoft Photos app, people will be able to search individual photos with people's name matching with contacts on the device.

