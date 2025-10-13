<p>In December 2024, Microsoft announced to end the support for older computers with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/microsoft-begins-to-nudge-windows-10-pc-owners-upgrade-to-windows-11-update-3601880">Windows 10 OS on October 14, 2025</a>. And, asked the customers to upgrade to the latest Windows 11 to get new features and generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI)-based tools to improve their productivity.</p><p>The October 14, 2025 deadline is just day away and Owners with computers running Windows 10 are advised to upgrade to the latest version.</p>.Google launches AI-powered mini app builder Opal in India.<p>It should be noted that Microsoft has offered to release important Security Intelligence Updates for Microsoft Defender Antivirus on Windows 10 PCs till October 2028.</p><p>And, those with a Microsoft 365 subscription on personal and commercial Windows 10 PCs will continue receiving feature updates through August 2026 and security updates until October 10, 2028.</p><p>However, the computer will not get any technical support from Microsoft.</p><p>There is still time for computer owners with Windows 10 to upgrade to Windows 11 for free. But it can work only if the device has right configuration.</p><p><strong>Users can check if their PC is eligible for the Windows 11 update:</strong></p><p>Just click the Start button, then go to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update. You can also use the PC Health Check app to see if your device meets the Windows 11 system requirements.</p><p>Your PC must have a minimum of 64GB free storage, 4GB RAM, a processor which can clock a minimum of 1GHz or more and an NPU capable of performing 40+ TOPS (trillion operations per second). </p><p>The system should have a Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0 and a minimum display size of 9-inches or larger in HD (720p) or higher resolution. </p><p>For smooth performance, your system should have this processor configuration:</p><p>Processor: AMD Ryzen AI 300 series or Intel Core Ultra 200V series or Snapdragon X series</p><p>RAM: 16 GB DDR5/LPDDR5</p><p>Storage: 256 GB SSD/UFS</p><p>If your system has all right hardware, download the Windows PC Health Check PC app (<a href="https://www.microsoft.com/en-in/windows/windows-11?r=1#pchealthcheck">here</a>) and follow the on-screen instruction to upgrade to the Windows 11 OS.</p><p>If your system configuration not compatible to support new Windows 11 OS, customers have no option but to upgrade their computer.</p><p>Microsoft claims that the new PC with Windows 11 are more power efficient and 2.3x faster than Windows 10 PCs. </p>.Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon X2 Elite, Extreme silicon series for PCs.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>