Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Everything you need to know

Motorola edge 50 pro features the World’s First 1.5K True Color Pantone Validated 3D curved Display phone with 144Hz refresh rate, 10 bit HDR10+, and 2000nits of peak brightness.
The phone also features the World’s First AI Powered Pro Grade camera validated by Pantone to confidently capture true-to-life colours – the way you see them with your eyes.
The phone is beautifully crafted with a harmonious design in Silicone Vegan Leather Finish along with Metal Frames.
The device also features the World’s First Handmade design in Moonlight Pearl Finish and comes with an IP68 underwater protection.
The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen3 Chipset, 2.63 GHz, Octa Core Processor, Adreno 720 GPU.
It also comes with Segment’s 1st and Only TurboPower 50W wireless charging along with 125W TurboPower charging and 10W reverse power sharing. The phone will go on sale at an effective price starting Rs 27,999* including a limited period introductory offer on Flipkart, Motorola and leading retail stores across India, starting April 9, 2024.
(Published 05 April 2024, 08:36 IST)