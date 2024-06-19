Neuralinks will make phones obsolete in future, says Elon Musk

Elon Musk, who owns Neuralink, a company that makes BCI (brain-computer interface) implants has said that the ubiquitous smartphones will be replaced by Neuralink devices in the future.

A parody account of Elon Musk, who goes by the moniker Not Elon Musk (@iamnot_elon) on X (formerly Twitter) asked platform users-- "Would you install a Neuralink interface on your brain to allow you to control your new X phone by thinking?"

Elon Musk replied--"In the future, there will be no phones, just Neuralinks."

Neuralink, after years of trial on animals, started human trials in January this year. The company implanted a BCI device in a 30-year-old participant, Noland Arbaugh.