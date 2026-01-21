<p>Last night, shocking news surfaced online that OnePlus is being dismantled, as the company's business is falling apart worldwide, including in India.</p><p>Citing internal sources in North America, Europe and Asia, Android Headlines <a href="https://www.androidheadlines.com/exclusive-oneplus-collapse">reported</a> that OnePlus will soon be wound down. Due to falling shipments, the company's internal structure in China and other global teams is being reduced. Also, premium phones, OnePlus Open 2 (foldable phone) and OnePlus 15s, which were scheduled for launch this has also been shelved.</p><p>This report sent shockwaves around the tech world, more so in India, as the latter is OnePlus' biggest market. Many OnePlus phone owners were worried and took to social media platforms to seek clarification from the company. <em>Deccan Herald</em> reached out to OnePlus, and it has now released an official statement.</p>.Google unveils advanced gen AI TranslateGemma models.<p>The company has flatly denied the report and deemed it a misinformation campaign against OnePlus. </p><p>"I wanted to address some misinformation that has been circulating about OnePlus India and its operations. We’re operating as usual and will continue to do so. Never Settle," said Robin Liu, CEO, OnePlus India.</p><p>The company has also urged the media and people not to propagate fake news without verifying facts from OnePlus' public relations team.</p>.<p>Last night's speculative story was kind of contracdictory. It can be noted that last month OnePlus India hosted an in-person global product launch event in Bengaluru,a first in two years. Many believed this as a sign that OnePlus was ready to claw back its market share in the subcontinent.</p>.Google brings 'Answer Now' feature to speed up responses on Gemini AI app; Here's how it works.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>