New vulnerabilities detected in Chrome, and Edge browsers, update them immediately: CERT-In

Every day millions of people browse on internet to get work done, get information, and watch multimedia content to pass the time. But, they have to be careful about the threats that lurk on the web.

If not careful enough, one has to pay a heavy price. Also, it is imperative to have a well-secured browser to navigate through the internet, and to do that, he/she should always upgrade to the latest version to thwart emerging new cyber threats.

Now a report has emerged that Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge, two of the most used browsers in the world have vulnerabilities that may allow cyber crooks to remotely execute code and steal information from targeted systems.

'Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code, cause a Denial of Service (DoS) condition, and disclose sensitive information on the targeted system,' reads the CERT-In notification.

Google and Microsoft have acknowledged the security issue and have released the new firmware.

Chrome and Edge users are advised to upgrade to the latest version at the earliest.

The browser has been updated to v121.0.6167.160 for Mac and Linux. However, new v121.0.6167.160/161 to Windows will be rolled out soon in the coming weeks.

In a related development, bad actors are using phishing techniques to hoodwink naive Android phone users to upgrade to MoqHao malware-laced Chrome update.

This is carried out by the infamous 'Roaming Mantis' group. Android phones are advised to be careful when clicking URL links shared on messenger apps.