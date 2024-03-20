New vulnerabilities detected in Microsoft Edge, Apple Safari: CERT-In advises users to update browsers

Several security vulnerabilities have been detected in popular web browsers Microsoft Edge and Apple Safari.

If left unresolved, remote attackers can exploit said vulnerabilities in these browsers to divert naive users to specially crafted malware-laced websites and take over their systems.

Microsoft Edge has three such vulnerabilities--CVE-2024-2400, CVE-2024-26246, and CVE-2024-26163.

Several flaws in Apple Safari's private browsing feature cause improper processing of web content and loopholes in content security policy, which can lead users to maliciously crafted websites.

"Successful exploitations of these vulnerabilities could allow an attacker to bypass security restrictions, gain sensitive information or denial-of-service (DoS) condition on the targeted system", said the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In).