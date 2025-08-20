Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: Woman duped of Rs 11.5 lakh in forex trading fraud

According to the complaint, the accused convinced the victim that by investing money in a forex trading company, she would get high returns.
Last Updated : 20 August 2025, 09:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 August 2025, 09:23 IST
India NewsKarnatakaCrimescamFraud

Follow us on :

Follow Us