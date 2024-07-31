Nothing Phone (2a) Plus with dual-camera launched in India

London-based emerging technology firm Nothing Inc. on Wednesday (July 31) launched the new mid-range Phone (2a) Plus series in India.
It sports a 6.7-inch full HD+ (2412×1084p) OLED flexible AMOLED display, supports variable refresh rate (30-120Hz) and 1300 nits peak brightness. It is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield.
The new mid-range phone also features dual-SIM slots (type: nano + nano), an in-display optical fingerprint sensor, and a type-C port.
Inside, the Phone (2a) Plus houses a 4nm class 3GHz MediaTek Dimensity 7350 octa-core processor, 1.3 GHz Mali-G610 MC4 GPU, Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.6, 8GB / 12GB LPDD4X RAM, 256GB UFS 2.2 storage and a 5,000mAh battery with 50W charger support.
On the front, it features a 50MP camera (with1/2.76-inch Samsung JN1 front camera with f/2.4).
Both the front and back cameras can record high-resolution videos up to 4K at 30 fps (frames per second).
Like the previous Nothing phones, the new device too is made from eco-friendly materials. The company has used 100 per cent recycled aluminium in the mid-frame of the handset.
Also, it has used 100 per cent recycled tin on five circuit boards, 100 per cent recycled copper foil on the main circuit board, and recycled steel on 24 steel stamping parts.
More than 50 per cent of the plastic parts used in the device are said to be sustainably sourced and the plastic waste from the Ear (2) production line is repurposed into Phone (2a) Plus.
It also boasts dual-camera module-- main 50MP (with 1/1.57-inch Samsung GN9 main camera with f/1.88 aperture, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 50MP 114-degree ultra-wide angle camera (with 1/2.76-inch Samsung JN1 ultra-wide sensor, f/2.2) with LED flash.
Nothing Phone (2a) Plus' camera.
Photo Credit: Nothing Inc.
The new Phone (2a) Plus comes in two colours--Grey and Black. It will be available in two configurations-- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage--for Rs 27,999 and Rs 29,999, respectively.
Published 31 July 2024, 12:34 IST