Nothing Phone (2a) Plus with dual-camera launched in India

London-based emerging technology firm Nothing Inc. on Wednesday (July 31) launched the new mid-range Phone (2a) Plus series in India.

It sports a 6.7-inch full HD+ (2412×1084p) OLED flexible AMOLED display, supports variable refresh rate (30-120Hz) and 1300 nits peak brightness. It is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield.

The new mid-range phone also features dual-SIM slots (type: nano + nano), an in-display optical fingerprint sensor, and a type-C port.

Inside, the Phone (2a) Plus houses a 4nm class 3GHz MediaTek Dimensity 7350 octa-core processor, 1.3 GHz Mali-G610 MC4 GPU, Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.6, 8GB / 12GB LPDD4X RAM, 256GB UFS 2.2 storage and a 5,000mAh battery with 50W charger support.