Nothing's CMF to launch Phone 1, Watch Pro 2 and more next month

Also, Phone 1's back cover is made of a synthetic material that mimics leather-like attributes in terms of its look, feel and finish.

The device is expected to come in two colours - black and orange.

Under the hood, it is likely to house a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 octa-core processor, 6GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, run Android 14-based NothingOS 2.5 and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charger.

On the back, it is expected to sport a 50MP dual-camera module with LED flash and a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calling.