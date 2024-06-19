Nothing's CMF to launch Phone 1, Watch Pro 2 and more next month

CMF, the subsidiary of Nothing Inc. announced to launch Phone 1, the company's first mobile handset in July.
The London-based firm is set to unveil Phone 1 at 2:30 PM IST on July 8. It will also be introducing new generation Watch Pro and Buds Pro earphones.
CMF Phone 1: Here's what to expect in the new device
CMF's upcoming Phone 1 is said to be a budget phone and most likely shall be priced under Rs 20,000 in India.
It is expected to feature a 6.7-inch LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.
Also, Phone 1's back cover is made of a synthetic material that mimics leather-like attributes in terms of its look, feel and finish.
The device is expected to come in two colours - black and orange.
Under the hood, it is likely to house a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 octa-core processor, 6GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, run Android 14-based NothingOS 2.5 and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charger.
On the back, it is expected to sport a 50MP dual-camera module with LED flash and a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calling.
The Watch Pro 2 is expected to come with new health-tracking capabilities and also deliver longer battery life.
And, the Buds Pro 2 is also said to offer enhanced noise cancellation capability and improved audio output.
Published 19 June 2024, 10:58 IST