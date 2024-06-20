Nvidia’s explosive growth masks AI disillusionment

By Parmy Olson

Tech company leaders should be wincing at the rapid ascension of Nvidia Corp now that the artificial intelligence rally has propelled the chipmaker to become the world’s most valuable company.

This is a firm that sells coveted AI chips to a handful of cloud giants who are reaping the short-term benefits of AI hype, even as things are looking murkier downstream. It’s hard to see how Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang will sustain such growth (even as he steers his company into selling software), and he can thank himself and his peers. Tech giants like Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft have warped expectations for generative AI’s contribution to profits. They will pay for that if they don’t temper expectations.

This recent tweet from Google sums up where they’ve gone wrong:

No, Google. AI isn’t “magic.” And to frame it as such — even in a tweet — is already leading to disappointment. Further down the value chain, away from the glow of Nvidia, lurk signs of discontent. Businesses have cut back on whizzy new AI tools out of concern for hallucinations, cost and data security. The proportion of global companies planning to increase spending on AI over the next 12 months has slipped to 63% from 93% a year earlier, according to a recent survey of 2,500 business leaders by software company Lucidworks Inc. Meanwhile, just 5% of companies in the US are using AI, according to the Census Bureau.

If you were to measure the malaise with the Gartner Hype Cycle, AI would be deep in the “trough of disillusionment:”



Gartner’s chart illustrates a common path for new technology and suggests a “plateau” can be reached once its true usefulness registers in the market’s consciousness. How to get there? First, tech companies need to identify where their hype machine has gone wrong. They didn’t set expectations for AI’s capabilities too high; they framed its use as being too general purpose.

You can partially blame that on Sam Altman, who leads OpenAI, and Demis Hassabis, who leads Google’s AI efforts, who both chased lofty goals of building computers with “general” intelligence before they sparked the recent AI arms race. Artificial general intelligence (AGI) is a vague term referring to computers that can surpass the multifaceted abilities of humans and thus fix myriad problems. There lies the issue.

Sometimes, tech companies have a clear North Star to aim for. Think of Salesforce Inc’s vision to help companies better connect with their customers with its software tools, or Netflix Inc. trying to become the world’s leading entertainment service with streamed content. OpenAI’s and Google’s AGI goals are even grander, so much so that they’ve lost all meaning, from creating abundant wealth for humanity, according to Sam Altman, to solving climate change and curing cancer, according to Hassabis.