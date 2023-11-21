OnePlus 12 set for launch in early December

The much-awaited successor of the OnePlus 11 will finally see the light of the day in early December.
OnePlus will host the grand hardware event in China at 7:00 pm local time (4:30 pm IST) on December 4, which also happens to be the company's 10th year anniversary. There, it will pull the wraps off the OnePlus 12 5G with big upgrades in terms of processing power and camera features.
OnePlus 12: Here's what we know so far
As per the latest reports, the OnePlus 12 is likely to retain the design elements such as a massive circular camera module with Hasselblad branding.
On the front, the OnePlus 11 successor will get a bigger brighter 2K OLED LTPO display (6.82-inch) and is touted to come with A+ quality display grading. It also features a 32MP front camera.
It will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Qualcomm's latest and most powerful processor to date. It is expected to come with 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a massive 5,400mAh battery with 100W fast charging capability and also support 50W wireless charging.
OnePlus 12 is said to house a triple camera module-- main 50MP (with Sony IMX966) + 48MP ultra-wide (1/2-inch sensor, f/2.2) + 64MP Telephoto (OmniVisionOV64B with 3X optical zoom, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation).
And, the OnePlus 12 for China will run on Android 14-based ColorOS 14.
Similar to the OnePlus 11 release pattern, the company is expected to bring a global variant of the OnePlus 12 with the same internal hardware but will have OxygenOS 14.
It is widely reported that OnePlus may bring the global OnePlus 12 series in January 2024.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.