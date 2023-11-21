OnePlus 12 set for launch in early December

The much-awaited successor of the OnePlus 11 will finally see the light of the day in early December.

OnePlus will host the grand hardware event in China at 7:00 pm local time (4:30 pm IST) on December 4, which also happens to be the company's 10th year anniversary. There, it will pull the wraps off the OnePlus 12 5G with big upgrades in terms of processing power and camera features.

OnePlus 12: Here's what we know so far

As per the latest reports, the OnePlus 12 is likely to retain the design elements such as a massive circular camera module with Hasselblad branding.

On the front, the OnePlus 11 successor will get a bigger brighter 2K OLED LTPO display (6.82-inch) and is touted to come with A+ quality display grading. It also features a 32MP front camera.

It will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Qualcomm's latest and most powerful processor to date. It is expected to come with 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a massive 5,400mAh battery with 100W fast charging capability and also support 50W wireless charging.