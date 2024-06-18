OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite set for global launch next week

OnePlus has announced to unveil the new mid-range phone Nord CE 4 Lite in India.
In a bid to build curiosity among fans, OnePlus has offered a sneak peek at the phone and also revealed a few key features of the device.
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite comes in a flat curved frame. It flaunts a dual-camera module LED flash on the back.
Also, it will feature a Qualcomm processor and will house a massive 5,500mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging capability. And, it will also support reverse charging another phone at 5W charging speed.
And, the upcoming OnePlus phone will sport a super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 2,100nits.
To know other key features, we have to wait till next week for the official launch of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite.
As per the latest reports, it is expected to launch in several global regions including India. And, is likely to be priced at around Rs 20,000 (for the base model).
In a related development, Android 15 beta v1.0 is available for the premium OnePlus 12 and the foldable phone OnePlus Open.
The new Android 15 is coming with a boatload of new features and also security to protect Android from emerging cyber threats. Google will use advanced Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies to perform on-device security audits to look for apps carrying out suspicious activities such as fraud or phishing. It will immediately warn the user to delete the app from the phone.
Android 15 will bring advanced theft protection features, Augmented Reality (AR) view on Google Maps and more.
Also, OnePlus has announced to bring AI-based photography editing tools to several OnePlus phones later this year.
Published 18 June 2024, 17:18 IST