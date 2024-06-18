OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite set for global launch next week

OnePlus has announced to unveil the new mid-range phone Nord CE 4 Lite in India.

In a bid to build curiosity among fans, OnePlus has offered a sneak peek at the phone and also revealed a few key features of the device.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite comes in a flat curved frame. It flaunts a dual-camera module LED flash on the back.

Also, it will feature a Qualcomm processor and will house a massive 5,500mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging capability. And, it will also support reverse charging another phone at 5W charging speed.

And, the upcoming OnePlus phone will sport a super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 2,100nits.