OnePlus partners App Defense Alliance to thwart emerging cyber threats

Way back in 2019, Google joined hands with top cybersecurity firms to form the App Defense Alliance (ADA) to thwart malware-laced apps entering the Android ecosystem.

Now, OnePlus is joining the forces to further bolster ADA's efforts against cyber threats.

Initially, ADA was formed with three big internet security ESET, Lookout, Zimperium, and Google. Since then, it has grown big with the addition of Microsoft and Meta joining as a steering committee.

And, ADA member list now includes McAfee, Leviathon Security Group, NCC Group, Netsentries, Cyberdefense, Presicient Security, MicroTrend, PWC (PricewaterhouseCoopers), KPMG, TAC Security, NowSecure, Schellman, and more. Now, OnePlus and its sister firm Oppo have joined the alliance group.

It should be noted that the latest OnePlus 12 series comes with Device Security Engine 3.0, an improved Security Center, Strong Box chip-level encryption, Auto Pixelate 2.0, and Photo Management Permission settings to ensure maximum security coverage to user privacy.