OnePlus partners App Defense Alliance to thwart emerging cyber threats

Way back in 2019, Google joined hands with top cybersecurity firms to form the App Defense Alliance (ADA) to thwart malware-laced apps entering the Android ecosystem.
Now, OnePlus is joining the forces to further bolster ADA's efforts against cyber threats.
Initially, ADA was formed with three big internet security ESET, Lookout, Zimperium, and Google. Since then, it has grown big with the addition of Microsoft and Meta joining as a steering committee.
And, ADA member list now includes McAfee, Leviathon Security Group, NCC Group, Netsentries, Cyberdefense, Presicient Security, MicroTrend, PWC (PricewaterhouseCoopers), KPMG, TAC Security, NowSecure, Schellman, and more. Now, OnePlus and its sister firm Oppo have joined the alliance group.
It should be noted that the latest OnePlus 12 series comes with Device Security Engine 3.0, an improved Security Center, Strong Box chip-level encryption, Auto Pixelate 2.0, and Photo Management Permission settings to ensure maximum security coverage to user privacy.
App Defense Alliance.
Photo Credit: Google
With OnePlus joining ADA, the company will be able to work with top cybersecurity industry leaders to develop advanced tech for early detection and elimination of malware and other threats to device owners online.
"As a community-driven brand, user privacy and information security are the cornerstones of OnePlus products. Our collaboration with ADA will reinforce our commitment to these principles. Our proactive stance in this partnership reflects our dedication to strengthening application software against evolving cyber threats. We are prepared to set new benchmarks in application safety and privacy protection alongside our ADA peers," said Kinder Liu, President and COO of OnePlus.
In a related development, the newly unveiled OnePlus 12 is now available for purchase at the OnePlus store, Amazon, and authorised retail stores across India.
OnePlus earlier in the month unveiled the company's brand new flagship phone OnePlus 12 along with OnePlus 12R in Delhi.
OnePlus 12 series.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
OnePlus 12 comes with a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ curved AMOLED display. It supports up to 4500 nits peak brightness, a proprietary Display P1 chip, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. It also comes with IP65 dust-and-water splash-repellant rating.
It runs on Android 14-based OxygenOS 14, 4nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor with 9140mm² Vapor Chamber, Adreno 750 GPU, storage options include 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage, a 5,400mAh battery and supports 100W fast charging capability and 50W wireless charging.
OnePlus 12 series.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
OnePlus 12 boasts Hasselblad camera system-- main 50MP (with 1/1.4-inch Sony LYT-808 sensor, f/1.6, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 48MP ultra-wide (1/2-inch Sony IMX581 sensor, f/2.2, 3.5cm macro) + 64MP periscope telephoto (with 1/2-inch Omnivision OV64B, f/2.6, OIS, 3x optical zoom, 6x in-sensor zoom, up to 120x digital zoom) with LED flash on the back. It supports up to 8k 24 fps (frames per second) video recording.
On the front, OnePlus 12 features a 32MP camera with a Sony IMX615 sensor, ƒ/2.4, and supports up to 4k at 30 fps video recording.
OnePlus 12 comes in two configurations-- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage-- for Rs 64,999 and Rs 69,999, respectively.
