Last week, a report emerged that OnePlus is working on a new phone with a big battery featuring a 9000mAh capacity. Now, the company has officially confirmed that the new device indeed makes its debut early next month.

OnePlus on Weibo (Chinese equivalent of X platform) has revealed that the new OnePlus Turbo 6 series will launch on January 8 in Beijing.

The upcoming device is said to come in two variants-- OnePlus Turbo 6 and Turbo 6V. Both devices are expected feature a massive 9,000mAh battery, which will be more than enough to run for two days plus under normal usage.

However, the major difference between the two is that the premium Turbo 6 features a triple camera, Snapdragon 8 series and 6V features a dual camera module with Snapdragon 7 series silicon.

The standard Turbo 6 is said to feature a 1.5K display with 165hz refresh rate, and come with an IP68 + IP69 + IP69K water-and-dust resistant rating.

It houses Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor and supports 80W fast wired charging, and can charge another phone at 27W speed.

Except for the battery and camera type, other important details of the OnePlus Turbo 6V, such as display resolution and Qualcomm chipset version, are still kept under wraps for the big reveal in the first week of January.

In a related development, OnePlus earlier this month launched the OnePlus 15R series in India.