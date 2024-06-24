OnePlus unveils Nord CE 4 Lite with dual cameras in India

OnePlus on Tuesday (June 18) launched the new mid-range phone Nord CE 4 Lite in India.

The Nord CE 4 Lite sports a 6.67-inch full HD+(1080×2400p) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, pixel density of 394 ppi (pixels per inch), 20:9 aspect ratio and support peak brightness of up to 2,100 nits.

It also boasts Aqua Touch feature, which ensure the display registers touch inputs even with wet fingers. And, also the device comes with an IP54 dust and water-splash-resistant rating.

It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor, dual stereo speakers, a 3.5mm audio jack, a type-C USB (v2.0) port and hybrid dual-SIM slots (nano + nano/microSD card)