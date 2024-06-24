OnePlus unveils Nord CE 4 Lite with dual cameras in India

OnePlus on Tuesday (June 18) launched the new mid-range phone Nord CE 4 Lite in India.
The Nord CE 4 Lite sports a 6.67-inch full HD+(1080×2400p) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, pixel density of 394 ppi (pixels per inch), 20:9 aspect ratio and support peak brightness of up to 2,100 nits.
It also boasts Aqua Touch feature, which ensure the display registers touch inputs even with wet fingers. And, also the device comes with an IP54 dust and water-splash-resistant rating.
It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor, dual stereo speakers, a 3.5mm audio jack, a type-C USB (v2.0) port and hybrid dual-SIM slots (nano + nano/microSD card)
It comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core processor, Adreno 619 GPU, Android 14-based OxygenOS 14, 8GBLPDDR4X RAM, 128GB/256GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable up to 2TB), 5G modem, support Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 5(802.11ac; dual-band: 2.5GHz + 5GHz) and a 5,500mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging capability.
Also, it also support 5W reverse charging too.
The new OnePlus phone features a dual-camera module-- main 50MP (with 1/1.953-inch Sony LYT-600 sensor, 0.8um pixel size, f/1.8 aperture) with 2MP mono camera (with f/2.4, ) with dual LED flash on the back. It also features a 16MP (f/2.4) camera on the front for selfies and video calling.
Both the cameras can record full HD (1080p) and HD (720p) videos at 30 fps (frames per second). The primary camera also supports slow motion HD videos at 120 fps, and time-lapse 1080p at 30fps.
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite will be available in two storage options-- 128GB and 256GB-- for Rs 19,999 and Rs 22,999, respectively-- from June 27 on Amazon, OnePlus stores and authorised retail stores in India.
Initially, the company will be offering the new Nord CE 4 Lite in three colours--mega blue and super silver.
The ultra orange variant will be released little later in India.
Nord CE 4 Lite vs competitors
The new OnePlus phone will be competing with Poco X6, Motorola Moto G64 (review), Tecno Pova 6 Pro (review), Nothing Phone (2a) and Redmi Note 13, among others.
