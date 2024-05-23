Poco F6 with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 launched in India

Poco on Thursday (May 23) launched the much-awaited premium phone Poco F6 series in India.

The new F6 sports a 6.7-inch 1.5K(2712 x 1220p) OLED display, supports 120Hz refresh rate and offers up to 2400 nits peak brightness. It is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus shield and comes with IP64 water-and-dust rating.

It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor, infrared sensor, dual-SIM slots (nano+nano) and type-c port.

Inside, it houses a 4nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s processor with Adreno 735 GPU. It can clock peek CPU speed of 3GHz, which is good enough to perform any heavy duty tasks including 4K video recording.

With 4800mm² ultra-large IceLoop cooling system, phone can handle all graphics-rich games without getting overheated.