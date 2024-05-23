Poco F6 with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 launched in India

Poco on Thursday (May 23) launched the much-awaited premium phone Poco F6 series in India.
The new F6 sports a 6.7-inch 1.5K(2712 x 1220p) OLED display, supports 120Hz refresh rate and offers up to 2400 nits peak brightness. It is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus shield and comes with IP64 water-and-dust rating.
It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor, infrared sensor, dual-SIM slots (nano+nano) and type-c port.
Inside, it houses a 4nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s processor with Adreno 735 GPU. It can clock peek CPU speed of 3GHz, which is good enough to perform any heavy duty tasks including 4K video recording.
With 4800mm² ultra-large IceLoop cooling system, phone can handle all graphics-rich games without getting overheated.
The new phone runs on Android 14-based HyperOS, 8GB / 12GB LPPDDR5x RAM, 256GB / 512GB UFS 4.0 storage, NavIC GPS modem, Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 6, NFC (Near Field Communication) and a 5,000mAh battery with 90W charging speed.
Poco F6 boasts dual-camera module-- 50MP(with 1/ 1.95-inch Sony IMX-822 sensor, f/1.59, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 8MP ultra-wide angle lens (f/2.2) with LED flash. It supports 4K video recording
On the front, it houses a 20MP (with OmniVision OV20B sensor) camera. It can record full HD 1080p videos.
The company is offering Poco F6 in two colours--black and titanium. It will be available in three configurations-- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage-- for Rs 29,999, Rs 31,999 and Rs 33,999, respectively. It will hit stores later this month on May 29.
Poco F6 vs competition
The new Poco phone will be up against Samsung Galaxy A35, Nothing Phone 2 (review), Samsung Galaxy A35, Vivo V30e, and others.
