Safety concerns, energy savings drive smart home run

<p>The Internet-of-Things (IoT) was conceptualised in 1975 with the introduction of the X10 protocol, which enabled communication between devices and control hubs within small spaces like homes. But it never took off, primarily due to erratic internet and lack of data encryption; it also required professionals to set it up at homes.</p>.<p>It took more than four decades for technology companies to develop reliable solutions like Zigbee hub, Z-wave, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi, which addressed the need for affordable, low-power, stable, and wireless IoT data networks. This drove the smart home innovation in the mid-2010s, marked by voice-directed digital assistants like Apple's Siri, Amazon's Alexa, and Google Assistant (now Gemini).</p>.<p>Anybody with a smartphone can set up IoT gadgets like smart bulbs, ACs, water heaters, or vacuum cleaners that can map entire homes and clean the floors at a scheduled time.</p>.<p>With the evolving powers of Artificial Intelligence, IoT gadgets have gotten smarter and can now perform more functions. AI-powered washing machines come fitted with smart sensors inside and run machine learning (ML) and AI algorithms. They can identify the type of fabric and the condition of the clothes, and release the exact amount of detergent and fabric softener to clean them.</p>.Wondering what AI actually is? Here are the 7 things it can do for you.<p>AI-powered refrigerators with smart cameras and displays know which items need to be restocked. They can, based on groceries available inside, suggest what dish to make and even offer recipes.</p>.<p><strong>Securely logged in</strong></p>.<p>Smart home security cameras with advanced motion sensors can instantly spot the slightest disturbance or suspicious movement, and notify the owners.</p>.<p>AI sensors can also help smart home appliances efficiently use water and power. This helps owners save significantly on utility bills and reduce their carbon footprint.</p>.<p>"The key concern of security has driven the world towards smart security solutions, resulting in the growth of smart cameras and smart doorbells in 2023, globally as well as in India," Debasish Jana, Market Analyst, IDC India, told <em>DH</em>.</p>.<p>The need for enhanced security, energy savings, and remote monitoring capabilities are some of the key factors that lead customers to smart home gadgets.</p>.<p>Statista estimates that by 2024-end, household penetration of smart home gadgets in India will be 10.7% and by 2028, 22%.</p>.<p>As per IDC’s Quarterly Smart Home Devices Tracker, global smart home devices shipment grew by 2.4%, reaching 411.4 million units while India grew by 10% to 8.8 million units in H1 2024.</p>.<p>Though convenience, efficiency, and connectivity have improved in the IoT ecosystem, privacy concerns remain. Like smartphones, IoT gadgets are vulnerable to hacking. Smart home devices collect vast amounts of personal data, such as habits, schedules of doctor appointments, office timings, and even audio bytes, often without the explicit consent of the owner.</p>.<p>Apple, Amazon, Google, iRobot, Signify, Connectivity Standards Alliance (previously known as Zigbee Alliance), and others have allied to make IoT products that work on common technology standards – 'Matter'.</p>.<p>This can allow smart home devices with different operating systems to work seamlessly and have the highest level of privacy security protocol.</p>