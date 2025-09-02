<p>Leading smartphone maker <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/samsung">Samsung</a> has launched a new mid-range handset, Galaxy A17, in India.</p><p>It sports a 6.7-inch full HD+ (1080×2340p) super AMOLED display with infinity-u design. It supports a 90Hz refresh rate.</p><p>The device also features Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus shield on the display, and reinforced glass fibre cover on the back, IP54 water-and-dust resistant rating, hybrid dual-SIM slots (nano SIM-1+ nano SIM-2 or microSD card), a type-C USB port and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.</p>.Apple Hebbal: South India's first Apple Store opens in Bengaluru .<p>It houses a 5nm class Samsung Exynos 1330 octa-core processor with Mali-G68 MP2 GPU, 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB / 256GB (expandable up to 2TB) and a 5,000mAh battery with a 25W charger. </p><p>The device runs Android 15-based One UI 7.0 and is guaranteed to get six years of Android OS updates and software security patches for protection against emerging cyber threats.</p><p>Also, the Samsung phone supports generative Artificial Intelligence features such as Gemini Live, Circle to Search and more.</p><p>The Galaxy A17 features a triple-camera module-- main 50MP camera (with f/1.8 aperture, auto-focus), a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide angle sensor and a 2MP (f/2.2) macro camera with LED flash on the back. And, it features a 13MP (f/2.0) front camera.</p> .<p>The device comes in three colours -- black, blue and grey. It will be available in three storage-- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 18,999, Rs 20,499 and Rs 23,499, respectively.</p><p><strong>Galaxy A17 vs competition</strong></p><p>Samsung's new phone will be up against Nothing's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/cmf-phone-2-pro-review-best-in-its-class-3544355">CMF Phone 2 Pro (review)</a>, iQOO Z10x, and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/xiaomi-unveils-redmi-15-with-snapdragon-6s-gen-3-silicon-7000mah-battery-in-india-3687183">Redmi 15</a>, among others.</p>.iQOO Z10x review: Feature-rich budget Android phone.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>