Samsung launches Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy Tab S10 Plus, S10 Ultra in India

Samsung on Friday (September 27) launched the new premium smartphone Galaxy S24 Fan Edition (FE) along Artificial Intelligence (AI)-ready Galaxy Tab S10 series in India.
The new Galaxy S24 FE sports a 6.7-inch full HD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED Display, 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,900 nits peak brightness. It is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus+ shield and comes with an IP68 water-and-dust-resistant rating.
It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor, type-c port, stereo speakers and dual SIM slots.
Inside, the Samsung phone houses a 4nm class 3.1GHz Samsung Exynos 2400e deca-core processor with Samsung Xclipse 940 GPU, Android 14-based OneUI 6.1.1 OS, 8GB RAM, 128GB / 256GB storage and a 4,700mAh battery with 25W charging capability.
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE series.
Credit: Samsung India
It also comes with a triple-camera module-- main 50MP (with OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation), 120-degree 12MP ultra-wide sensor ( f/2.2) and an 8MP telephoto camera (with OIS, 3X Optical Zoom, f/2.4) with LED flash on the back. It also features a 10MP (f/2.4) front camera.
Like the original premium Galaxy S24, S24 Plus and S24 ultra, the Galaxy S24 FE also supports most of the generative AI-based Galaxy AI features including Circle to search, live language translations, real-time audio transcribing capability and more.
Circle to search feature on Samsung Galaxy S24 FE.
Credit: Samsung India
Samsung offers the new Galaxy S24 FE in three colours-- Blue, Graphite, and Mint. It is available in two variants--8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs. 59,999 and Rs 65,999, respectively.
Samsung also unveiled the new Galaxy Tab S10. It comes with two variants-- S10 Ultra and S10 Plus.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series.
Credit: Samsung India
The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra features a 14.6-inch (2960x1848p) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with anti-reflection feature. It houses an 11,200mAh battery with 45W charging capability.
It sports a dual-camera module-- 13MP+8MP ultra wide sensors with LED flash. On the front, it houses a dual-camera module-- 12MP+12MP ultra-wide sensors.
The S10 Plus features a smaller 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with an anti-reflection feature. It houses a 10,090mAh battery with 45W charging capability.
It sports a dual-camera module-- 13MP+8MP ultra wide sensors with LED flash. On the front, it houses a single 12MP ultra wide sensor.
Both the Tab S10 Ultra and S10 Plus run on Android 14-based One UI OS and comes with MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ octa-core processor. And, they support most of the generative AI-based Galaxy AI features including Circle to search, live language translations, real-time audio transcribing capability and more.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra series.
Credit: Samsung India
Both the devices support an S Pen stylus (available for free inside the retail box), 5G SIM ( + e-SIM), quad-speakers, microSD card, type-C port and in-display fingerprint sensor. They come in two colours--Moonstone Gray, Platinum Silver.
Depending on the storage and connectivity options (Wi-Fi only or Wi-Fi + 5G cellular), the prices range between Rs 76,999 and Rs 1,18,999, respectively.
Price details of Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and Tab S10 Plus in India.
Credit: Samsung India
