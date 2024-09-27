Home
Samsung launches Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy Tab S10 Plus, S10 Ultra in India

Samsung offers the new Galaxy S24 FE in three colours-- Blue, Graphite, and Mint--with prices starting at Rs 59,999 in India.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 27 September 2024, 12:52 IST

Samsung on Friday (September 27) launched the new premium smartphone Galaxy S24 Fan Edition (FE) along Artificial Intelligence (AI)-ready Galaxy Tab S10 series in India.

The new Galaxy S24 FE sports a 6.7-inch full HD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED Display, 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,900 nits peak brightness. It is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus+ shield and comes with an IP68 water-and-dust-resistant rating.

It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor, type-c port, stereo speakers and dual SIM slots.

Inside, the Samsung phone houses a 4nm class 3.1GHz Samsung Exynos 2400e deca-core processor with Samsung Xclipse 940 GPU, Android 14-based OneUI 6.1.1 OS, 8GB RAM, 128GB / 256GB storage and a 4,700mAh battery with 25W charging capability.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE series.

It also comes with a triple-camera module-- main 50MP (with OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation), 120-degree 12MP ultra-wide sensor ( f/2.2) and an 8MP telephoto camera (with OIS, 3X Optical Zoom, f/2.4) with LED flash on the back. It also features a 10MP (f/2.4) front camera.

Like the original premium Galaxy S24, S24 Plus and S24 ultra, the Galaxy S24 FE also supports most of the generative AI-based Galaxy AI features including Circle to search, live language translations, real-time audio transcribing capability and more.

Circle to search feature on Samsung Galaxy S24 FE.

Samsung offers the new Galaxy S24 FE in three colours-- Blue, Graphite, and Mint. It is available in two variants--8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs. 59,999 and Rs 65,999, respectively.

Samsung also unveiled the new Galaxy Tab S10. It comes with two variants-- S10 Ultra and S10 Plus.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series.

The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra features a 14.6-inch (2960x1848p) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with anti-reflection feature. It houses an 11,200mAh battery with 45W charging capability.

It sports a dual-camera module-- 13MP+8MP ultra wide sensors with LED flash. On the front, it houses a dual-camera module-- 12MP+12MP ultra-wide sensors.

The S10 Plus features a smaller 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with an anti-reflection feature. It houses a 10,090mAh battery with 45W charging capability.

It sports a dual-camera module-- 13MP+8MP ultra wide sensors with LED flash. On the front, it houses a single 12MP ultra wide sensor.

Both the Tab S10 Ultra and S10 Plus run on Android 14-based One UI OS and comes with MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ octa-core processor. And, they support most of the generative AI-based Galaxy AI features including Circle to search, live language translations, real-time audio transcribing capability and more.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra series.

Both the devices support an S Pen stylus (available for free inside the retail box), 5G SIM ( + e-SIM), quad-speakers, microSD card, type-C port and in-display fingerprint sensor. They come in two colours--Moonstone Gray, Platinum Silver.

Depending on the storage and connectivity options (Wi-Fi only or Wi-Fi + 5G cellular), the prices range between Rs 76,999 and Rs 1,18,999, respectively.

Price details of Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and Tab S10 Plus in India.

Published 27 September 2024, 12:52 IST
