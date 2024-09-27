Samsung launches Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy Tab S10 Plus, S10 Ultra in India

Samsung on Friday (September 27) launched the new premium smartphone Galaxy S24 Fan Edition (FE) along Artificial Intelligence (AI)-ready Galaxy Tab S10 series in India.

The new Galaxy S24 FE sports a 6.7-inch full HD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED Display, 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,900 nits peak brightness. It is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus+ shield and comes with an IP68 water-and-dust-resistant rating.

It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor, type-c port, stereo speakers and dual SIM slots.