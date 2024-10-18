Samsung unveils Galaxy A16 with triple camera in India

<p>Leading smartphone maker Samsung on Friday (October 18) launched the mid-range Galaxy A16 series in India.</p><p>The new <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/samsung">Samsung</a> mobile sports a 6.7-inch full HD+(1080×2340p) Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.</p><p>It also features a type-c port, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, bottom-facing speakers, and hybrid dual-SIM slots (nano + nano/microSD) and comes with an IP54 dust-and-water resistant rating.</p><p>Inside, it houses a 6nm class <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mediatek">MediaTek</a> Dimensity 6300 octa-core processor with Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB / 256GB storage (expandable up to 1.5TB), and a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging capability.</p>.Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra review: All-weather premium fitness companion.<p>One of the most notable aspects of the new Galaxy A16 is that it is the first-ever Galaxy A-series to get six major <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/android">Android</a> OS updates. This means the Galaxy A16, which runs Android 14-based One UI 6.0 update will get updates up to Android 20 (up to 2029).</p><p>It also houses a triple-camera module -- main 50MP( with f/1.8 aperture, autofocus) with 5MP ( f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor and 2MP (f/2.2) macro camera with LED flash on the back.</p>.<p>On the front, it features a 13MP (f/2.0). The devices in three colours-- blue black, gold and light green.</p><p>It will be available in two configurations -- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 18,999 and Rs 21,999, respectively.</p><p>Galaxy A16 5G vs competition</p><p>The new Samsung phone will be competing with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/oneplus-nord-ce4-lite-review-decent-performer-3083555">OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite (review)</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/iqoo-z9s-review-good-performer-with-dashing-looks-3186510">iQOO Z9s(review)</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/motorola-moto-g64-review-decent-budget-phone-with-reliable-battery-life-3001825">Motorola Moto G64 5G (review) </a>and Redmi Note 13 Pro, among others.</p>.Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G review: Well-rounded mid-range phone.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>