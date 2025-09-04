<p>Samsung on Thursday (September 4) launched the new premium phone Galaxy S25 Fan Edition (FE) series at the Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin (IFA) 2025 event in Germany.</p><p>It sports a 6.7-inch full (2340×1080p) Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, and offers up to 1900 nits peak brightness. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ shield and comes with an IP68 water-resistant rating.</p><p>It comes with dual-SIM slots, a Type-C port, stereo speakers and an in-display fingerprint sensor.</p>.Google launches authorised refurbished Pixel phone sale in India.<p>The device is powered by Samsung's proprietary 4nm class Exynos 2400 deca-core processor with Xclipse 940 GPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB / 256GB / 512GB storage and a 4,900mAh battery with 45W charger.</p><p>The Galaxy S25 FE runs on Android 16 with One UI 8 and is guaranteed to get seven years of Android OS updates and security patches up to 2032, for protection against emerging cyber threats.</p>.<p>Also, the device supports generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI)-based Galaxy AI features such as Now Bar, Now Brief, Call Assist (real-time translations during voice calls), writing assist, interpreter, Note assist, Transcript assist, Photo assist, drawing assist, object eraser, audio eraser, photo ambient wallpaper in addition to Google's propreitary Gemini Live, Circle to search and more.</p><p>It boasts of a triple camera module- main 50MP camera ( with f/1.8 aperture, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) with 123-degree 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor and 8MP Telephoto camera (OIS, 3X Optical Zoom, f/2.4) with LED flash. </p><p>On the front, it houses a 12MP (f/2.2) camera for selfies and video calling.</p><p>Samsung Galaxy S25 FE comes in four colours-- icy blue, jetblack, navy blue, and white-- with prices starting at $649.99 (approx. Rs 57,285) in the US. The company to expected to reveal the availability and price of the device in global markets, including in India, in the coming weeks.</p>.Pixel 10 series: Top five noteworthy features of Google's premium Android phone .<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>