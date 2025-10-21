<p>To mark the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/deepavali-2025-best-smartphone-options-to-gift-this-festival-3766383">Deepavali (aka Diwali) celebration</a>, Apple has released a 'Shot on iPhone' reel on Instagram.</p><p>Commissioned by Apple, Mumbai-based Howareyoufeeling.studio has shot a fun dance-- 'Rangoli’s got rhythm' inspired by colourful rangoli. The artists in a well-coordinated dance sequence move around the floor, forming different rangoli art in every move they make, in the video reel shot on Apple's latest iPhone 17 Pro Max phone.</p>.Nano Banana: Advanced image editing tool comes to AI Mode on Google Search app.<p>"The idea of having a camera which can do all, shoot with 8x optical-quality zoom for those far away scenes and have which can shoot Dual Capture video and be a part of it as well. And a camera that adjusts to the scene to fit as many crew/people on the set. The best part we are talking about one device which can do all," said Himanshu Lakhwani, DOP (Director of Photography) and Cinematographer.</p>.<p>It should be noted that the latest iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max models boast an all-new triple-camera module— 48MP Fusion Main sensor, a 48MP Fusion Ultra Wide lens and a 48MP Fusion Telephoto lens with LED flash. They can capture HDR photos, support portrait, macro mode, and spatial videos for Vision Pro.</p>.<p>They are the best smartphones for video recording. They support Dolby Vision HDR recording, 4K120 fps, ProRes Log, and support for ACES, which are good enough to make a professional short movie.</p><p>The latest Diwali-inspired moving short-video reel has a lovely background score- Kehna Hi Kya’ originally composed by A.R. Rahman. It has instantly gone viral on Meta's social media platform. </p>.This Deepavali, here's how to take the best photos on iPhone 17, 17 Pro.<p>At the time of publishing this article, it has received more than one million likes, with more than 40,500 shares and 2,911 comments on Instagram.</p><p>In a related development, Apple has launched M5-powered iPad Pro with big upgrades in India and is slated to hit stores this week on October 22.</p>.Apple unveils ultra-premium iPad Pro with M5 silicon; India price and availability details .<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>