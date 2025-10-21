Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

Shot on iPhone: Diwali-inspired reel on rangoli dance performance goes viral on Instagram

The artists in a well-coordinated dance sequence move around the floor, forming different rangoli art in every move they make, in the video reel shot on Apple's latest iPhone 17 Pro Max phone.
Last Updated : 21 October 2025, 14:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Himanshu Lakhwani, DOP (Director of Photography) and Cinematographer shooting the 'Rangoli’s got rhythm' video reel with Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max .

Himanshu Lakhwani, DOP (Director of Photography) and Cinematographer shooting the 'Rangoli’s got rhythm' video reel with Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max .

Credit: Apple

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 October 2025, 14:54 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsInstagramAppleDH TechViralDiwaliInstagram ReelsDeepavali

Follow us on :

Follow Us