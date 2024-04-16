Tecno Pova 6 Pro review: Unique mid-range phone with decent performance

Tecno Mobile earlier this month rolled out the new mid-range Pova 6 Pro series phone in India.

Like its predecessor Pova 5 Pro (review), the new handset comes with see-through design language and boasts improved dynamic light effect. Inside, it has big upgrade in terms of new and faster MediaTek processor, enhanced camera hardware and bigger battery capacity.

The company is offering the device in two colours— comet green and meteorite grey with prices starting at Rs 19,999.

Here are my thoughts on Tecno's latest phone Pova 6 Pro series.

Design, build quality and display

As noted earlier, the new Pova 6 Pro flaunts a transparent back panel and comes laced with LEDs; the company calls it the dynamic-eye light design.

Tecno has incorporated 210 single-point controlled mini-LEDs on the rear side and on the camera module to deliver visually pleasing rhythmic light notifications in sync with the caller tune. [More on this in the performance section].