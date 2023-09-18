X (formerly Twitter) experiences brief outage

X (formerly Twitter) faced a brief outage on Monday, with reports of outages spiking on Downdetector at around 7 pm IST.
While the Elon Musk-owned platform was functioning fine for most of Monday, outage reports shot up around 6.55 pm IST, spiking from a baseline of 1 to 333.
However, whatever issue led to the outage was solved promptly, and the reports of outages declined significantly by 7.36 pm IST.
At the time of writing, reports of outages had fallen drastically and was almost at par with the baseline.