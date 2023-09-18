Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

X (formerly Twitter) experiences brief outage

While the Elon Musk-owned platform was functioning fine for most of Monday, outage reports shot up around 6.55 pm IST, spiking from a baseline of 1 to 333.
Last Updated 18 September 2023, 14:03 IST

Follow Us

X (formerly Twitter) faced a brief outage on Monday, with reports of outages spiking on Downdetector at around 7 pm IST.

While the Elon Musk-owned platform was functioning fine for most of Monday, outage reports shot up around 6.55 pm IST, spiking from a baseline of 1 to 333.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>An image showing reports of X outages spiking.</p></div>

An image showing reports of X outages spiking.

Credit: Downdetector

However, whatever issue led to the outage was solved promptly, and the reports of outages declined significantly by 7.36 pm IST.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>An image showing reports of X outages coming down.</p></div>

An image showing reports of X outages coming down.

Credit: Downdetector

At the time of writing, reports of outages had fallen drastically and was almost at par with the baseline.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 18 September 2023, 14:03 IST)
World newsTechnologyTwitter

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT