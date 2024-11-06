Udupi: Two individuals lose Rs 27.8 lakh to fake online stock market share trading scam

<p><strong>Udupi:</strong> Two individuals have lost a total of Rs 27.8 lakh in separate online fraud cases related to investment scams.</p><p>Pavan Kumar from Udupi lost Rs 14 lakh in an online investment scam. In a complaint, he claimed that he was added to a WhatsApp group named ‘C22 Investment Alliance Trading’ by unknown persons.</p><p>Unidentified persons in the group were sharing information about the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/two-citizens-fall-victim-to-stock-market-trading-scam-lose-rs-107-crore-in-coastal-karnataka-3225287">stock market and potential profits</a>, convincing the complainant of the high returns.</p><p>The victim was persuaded to invest through the ‘Causeway App’, with a promise of high returns.</p>.Bengaluru: Two bizmen, engineer lose Rs 9.54 cr in online trading scams.<p>Believing the fraudsters, the complainant transferred a total of Rs 14 lakh to various bank accounts specified by the unknown individuals between October 7 and October 19. </p><p>However, he failed to get any profit as promised. A case was registered under the Cyber Crime Police Station.</p><p>In a separate case, a man lost Rs 13.8 lakh. Kumar from Badagubettu village was asked to engage in online share trading in the first week of August. </p>.Udupi police take 2 more illegal Bangladeshi immigrants into custody.<p>He said that following the advice, he downloaded a link for the Ahankit Securities app and invested a total of Rs 13. 8 lakh in a phased manner.</p><p>However, the accused deactivated the complainant’s login ID, preventing him from withdrawing the amount invested. A case has been registered under Udupi Town Police Station limits.</p>