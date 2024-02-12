Valentine's Day 2024: Best smartphone options to gift your special person

With just a couple of days left before Valentine’s Day approaches, the quest for the perfect gift intensifies.

For those who cherish both love and technology, a smartphone comes off as a thoughtful gift. The new range of handsets not only captures memories but also symbolizes the intimacy shared between tech-savvy couples.

To help you find the perfect gift, DH lists some of the top smartphones worth buying to present to the special person.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max or 15 Plus

With the 3nm class A17 Pro silicon, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is the most powerful premium smartphone in the industry. It performs smoothly and has one of the best camera hardware we have reviewed so far in 2024.