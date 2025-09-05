<p>Google has introduced the latest generative artificial intelligence (gen AI)-powered image-to-video tool Veo 3 in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/google-photos-gen-ai-tools-can-turn-pics-to-videos-and-more-3645949">Google Photos</a> app.</p><p>With the integration of Veo 3 into the Google Photos app, users can turn any still image into a short video in a few seconds. The content will look like a naturally shot video.</p><p>However, the content will feature a watermark and also include an invisible <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/synthid-google-photos-now-watermarks-images-edited-using-gen-ai-tools-3399809">SynthID</a>, allowing users to recognise that it is an artificially generated video.</p>.Google brings Gen AI-powered photo editing tools to Gemini app.<p><strong>Here's how to turn a still image into a video on the Google Photos app:</strong></p><p>Select a picture from your photo gallery and choose from one of two prompts — 'Subtle movements' or 'I’m feeling lucky' — to animate your photo and turn static moments into dynamic four-second video clips.</p><p>Regular Google Photos app users get a limited number of video generations per day. But those with Google AI Pro and Google AI Ultra subscriptions can generate more videos.</p><p>Initially, the Veo 3 update is coming to the Google Photos app in the US region. In the coming months, it will be expanded to more regions globally.</p><p>Users can also combine two features, like using Remix to restyle a photo and then using the 'Photo to video' option to turn it into a unique video.</p><p>In a related development, Google has released the September 2025 Android update with new features for older Pixel phones.</p><p>The new update brings Material 3 Expressive user interface. It will be more fluid in terms of smooth transition, a natural expressive animation, while launching an app or while switching between apps.</p>.Pixel 10 series: Top five noteworthy features of Google's premium Android phone .<p>Once their phones are updated to the latest version, users can add Live effects like shapes and weather animations to their lock screen wallpaper, enjoy a sleek redesign of Quick Settings, and customise the Phone by Google experience to make calling contacts uniquely your own.</p>.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>