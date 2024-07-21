Watch: Tokyo robotics comes up with humanoid robot suited for industrial work

A humanoid robot that can hammer a nail accurately to a piece of wood. Yes, you heard it right, and Tokyo Robotics has come up with such a robot named Torobo. The company has posted the video of the same on their website.

Torobo has been developed to accelerate research into industrial applications of full-body humanoid robots, the company said.

They further mentioned that Torobo can be used for research purposes on automation of tasks, involving active contact with people and the environment, as well as objects. It can also be used for research purposes on applications for next-generation force-controllable dual-armed robots, as well as applying machine learning to robots.

Tokyo Robotics said, “The instantaneous rebound force from the hammer is absorbed through a combination of the elasticity of the rubber material securing the hammer, the deflection in torque sensors and harmonic gears, backdrivability, and impedance control. This allows the nail to be driven with a certain amount of force.”