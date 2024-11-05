WhatsApp introduces customisable chat list feature on Messenger app

<p>Earlier this year, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/whatsapp">WhatsApp</a> launched chat filters to simplify the user interface and find messages faster, but it had preset three categories-- all, unread and group. Now, the Meta-owned entity has announced new custom chat 'Lists', which offer more control.</p><p>With the new 'Lists' feature, WhatsApp users can give any name to categories such as family, school/college friends, office colleagues, local neighbourhood acquaintances, and more.</p><p><strong>Here's how you can create new Lists on WhatsApp:</strong></p><p>Users can create and edit the 'Lists' easily by tapping the '+' in the filter bar at the top of the Chats tab,or edit by long-pressing a list.</p>.<p>Like the ‘favourites’ feature, users can add groups and one-on-one chats to a list, and any list they create will appear in the filter bar.</p><p>WhatsApp is rolling out the feature with the new update in phases. It will take a few weeks to reach everyone worldwide on both iOS and Android versions.</p><p>In a related development, WhatsApp has begun testing the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/whatsapp-will-soon-allow-users-to-verify-url-links-they-receive-on-messenger-app-3253660">URL verification feature</a> on its Messenger app</p><p>Whenever a user gets forwarded a URL to the WhatsApp inbox, he/she gets the option to get link info from a Google search. The user has to just long-press the URL link to get this option.</p><p>With this feature, users can know if the received URL is a secured link to a website page or not.</p>.WhatsApp brings new low-light video calling feature.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a></em></p>