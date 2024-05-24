WhatsApp testing gen AI tool to create personalised profile photo

WhatsApp, earlier this month, introduced a whole lot of improvements to the messenger app in terms of refreshing the user interface, redesigning icons, introducing a new chat background and more.

Now, the Meta-owned company has begun testing a generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI)-powered tool that can help users create personalised profile photos, reported WABetaInfo, citing the latest WhatsApp Android beta v2.23.17.14.

As you can see in the screenshot (below), WhatsApp offers a new tab--Create AI Profile Photo-- in the Profile Photo section at the top in Settings. Here, users can describe themselves through text inputs. Based on this, it will be able to generate a human face with facial characteristics in terms of skin tone, eyebrows, nose, lips, and ears. Users can describe their hairstyle too.