WhatsApp testing image reverse search feature to combat fake news

<p>With close to three billion active users, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/whatsapp">WhatsApp</a> is the most popular messenger app on all platforms worldwide. However, it has been misused by cyber criminals to spread misinformation on WhatsApp.</p><p>To curb such fake news campaigns, the Meta-owned entity is testing a security feature that can help users check whether the photo shared on the app is fake or real, <a href="https://wabetainfo.com/whatsapp-beta-for-android-2-24-23-13-whats-new/">reported</a> WABetaInfo, a WhatsApp community forum.</p><p>In the latest WhatsApp Beta (v2.24.21.31), the messenger app offers the option to reverse search an image shared during chatting between individuals or in group chats.</p>.WhatsApp introduces customisable chat list feature on Messenger app.<p>As you can see in the screenshot below, the user has to long press the photo and WhatsApp offers the option 'search on web'. </p><p>It will take the user to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/google">Google</a> Search and will be able to know if the photo is genuine or morphed.</p>.<p>Lately, there has been a surge in misinformation shared on messenger apps. Artificially morphed photos are being misused to malign not just high-profile people in the fields of politics and movies, but also common people over bitter separation from relationships. </p><p>With this reverse search feature, people will be able to verify if the image shared on WhatsApp is fake or genuine and not fall for misinformation.</p><p>In a related development, WhatsApp has also begun testing the URL verification feature on its messenger app.</p><p>Whenever a user gets forwarded a URL to the WhatsApp inbox, he/she gets the option to get link info from a Google search. The user has to just long-press the URL link to get this option.</p><p>With this feature, users can know if the received URL is a secured link to a website page or not.</p>.WhatsApp will soon allow users to verify URL links they receive on messenger app.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>