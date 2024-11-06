Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

WhatsApp testing image reverse search feature to combat fake news

WhatsApp will allow users to utilise Google Search platform to know if the photo shared on the messenger app is genuine or morphed.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 06 November 2024, 14:24 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Whatsapp testing new reverse image search via Google search platform.

Whatsapp testing new reverse image search via Google search platform.

Credit: WABetaInfo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 November 2024, 14:24 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsGoogleWhatsAppDH TechMetaFake NewsmisinformationGoogle SearchMorphed image

Follow us on :

Follow Us