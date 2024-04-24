WhatsApp testing new feature to share files, images instantly without internet

With close to 2.78 billion active users, WhatsApp is the most popular instant messenger app on all platforms like iOS, Android and Windows. However, in order to maintain a lead against Telegram, Signal and its other rivals, the Meta-owned company regularly introduces new features.

The most recent ones include a chat filter, search by date option, text formatting feature among others.

Now, to keep the users hooked to the app, WhatsApp is testing a new value-added feature that allows users to share files or any multimedia content without an internet connection, reported WABetaInfo, citing the latest WhatsApp Android beta v2.24.9.22.

Called 'People nearby', WhatsApp will offer an option to share any content between two phones instantly and securely with an end-to-encryption.

However, there is no official word on how WhatsApp will achieve this feat.