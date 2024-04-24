WhatsApp testing new feature to share files, images instantly without internet

With close to 2.78 billion active users, WhatsApp is the most popular instant messenger app on all platforms like iOS, Android and Windows. However, in order to maintain a lead against Telegram, Signal and its other rivals, the Meta-owned company regularly introduces new features.
The most recent ones include a chat filter, search by date option, text formatting feature among others.
Now, to keep the users hooked to the app, WhatsApp is testing a new value-added feature that allows users to share files or any multimedia content without an internet connection, reported WABetaInfo, citing the latest WhatsApp Android beta v2.24.9.22.
Called 'People nearby', WhatsApp will offer an option to share any content between two phones instantly and securely with an end-to-encryption.
However, there is no official word on how WhatsApp will achieve this feat.
People nearby feature on WhatsApp beta.
WhatsApp is likely to use Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) similar to Google's Fast Pair-based Quick Share feature to exchange files between Android phones.
This will greatly reduce cellular data bills for people who have to share numerous photos or videos with relatives or friends during an event. Also, given how difficult it is to share files between iPhones and Android mobiles, WhatsApp's 'People nearby' feature will come in handy in such situations.
WhatsApp is expected to take more time to test the 'People nearby' feature. It is seeking feedback from beta testers. Based on the feedback, it will take measures to make appropriate changes to the user interface and if there are any bugs detected, they will be removed. And only then, the company will roll out the new feature to the public.
In a related development, Meta is testing Meta AI chatbot on WhatsApp, and Instagram in India. Select people with beta app versions can use the AI chatbot.
Meta AI is integrated with the search bar. The new gen AI chatbot runs on Llama 2 (Large Language Model Meta AI 2) and is capable of understanding complex user queries and responding with easy-to-understand real-time information.
It also comes integrated with the Emu image synthesis model to churn out images instantly with just text prompts.
(Published 24 April 2024, 07:38 IST)