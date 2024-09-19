Who still uses pagers anyway?

As mobile phones became the world's main communications tool, pagers, also known as beepers because of the sound they make to notify users about incoming messages, were largely rendered obsolete, with demand plunging from their 1990s heyday.

But the tiny electronic devices remain a vital means of communication in some areas - such as healthcare and emergency services - thanks to their durability and long battery life.

"It's the cheapest and most efficient way to communicate to a large number of people about messages that don't need responses," said a senior surgeon at a major UK hospital, adding that pagers are commonly used by doctors and nurses across the country's National Health Service (NHS).

"It's used to tell people where to go, when, and what for."

Pagers grabbed headlines on Tuesday when thousands used by members of militant group Hezbollah were detonated simultaneously across Lebanon, killing at least nine people and wounding nearly 3,000 others.

According to a senior Lebanese security source and another source, explosives inside the devices were planted by Israel's Mossad spy agency.

The UK's NHS was using around 1,30,000 pagers in 2019, more than one in 10 of the world's pagers, according to the government. More up-to-date figures were not available.

Doctors working in hospital emergency departments carry them when they are on call.

Many pagers can also send out a siren and then broadcast a voice message to groups so that whole medical teams are alerted simultaneously to an emergency, a senior doctor in the NHS said. That is not possible with a mobile phone.

Britain's Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) uses pagers to alert its crews, a source familiar with the lifeboat service told Reuters. The RNLI declined to comment.