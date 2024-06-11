WWDC 2024 Highlights: Apple Intelligence (AI), iOS 18 and more

Apple on Monday (June 10) kicked off the five-day World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 at Apple Park, Cupertino.

It offered a sneak peek into its much anticipated proprietary generative Artificial Intelligence tech. The company has come up with a witty marketing name 'Apple Intelligence'. It is coming with the new iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 14 Sequoia and watchOS 11 updates to all eligible devices later this year.

Thanks to deep integration with hardware and software, Apple Intelligence-based features will work systemwide seamlessly, including native apps such as Siri digital assistant, Notes, iMessage, Mail, Photos app and even third-party apps installed across all devices.