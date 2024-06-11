WWDC 2024 Highlights: Apple Intelligence (AI), iOS 18 and more

Apple on Monday (June 10) kicked off the five-day World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 at Apple Park, Cupertino.
It offered a sneak peek into its much anticipated proprietary generative Artificial Intelligence tech. The company has come up with a witty marketing name 'Apple Intelligence'. It is coming with the new iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 14 Sequoia and watchOS 11 updates to all eligible devices later this year.
Thanks to deep integration with hardware and software, Apple Intelligence-based features will work systemwide seamlessly, including native apps such as Siri digital assistant, Notes, iMessage, Mail, Photos app and even third-party apps installed across all devices.
Siri will get integrated with Apple Intelligence and ChatGPT 4o.
Also, for heavy duty tasks that need cloud connectivity, the company has set up its own fully encrypted dedicated Cloud servers powered by Apple silicons that ensure all private conversations with the gen AI digital bot remain anonymous and no entity including Apple can access it.
Apple, a strong advocate of user privacy, is prioritising on-device AI chatbot that leverages the powerful Neural Processing Unit of Apple Silicon to perform most of the general tasks within the iPhone/iPad/Mac and only complex queries get relayed to Apple servers for response. This way, there are less chances of privacy breache.
With new iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 14 Sequoia updates, device owners will see Apple Intelligence-powered features coming to Notes, and the Phone app that allows users to record audio, transcribe and summarise in real time. Yes, native phone call recorder is finally coming with the new updates. Currently, users have to rely on expensive third-party app subscription to record calls and transcribe them,
Apple Intelligence features will be coming with iOS/iPadOS 18 and macOS Sequoia updates later this year.
Photo Credit: Apple
Also, Apple is introducing synthetic photo generator app Image Playground that can instantly churn out photorealistic images with just text commands. Initially, it will offer three styles: Animation, Illustration, or Sketch.
Apple Intelligence-powered Rewrite feature will also make its way to Notes, Mail and other productivity apps. It will be able to help write notes, correct grammar mistakes and do more.
Image Playground feature will come with iOS/iPadOS 18.
Photo Credit: Apple
“We’re thrilled to introduce a new chapter in Apple innovation. Apple Intelligence will transform what users can do with our products — and what our products can do for our users,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO.
“Our unique approach combines generative AI with a user’s personal context to deliver truly helpful intelligence. And it can access that information in a completely private and secure way to help users do the things that matter most to them. This is AI as only Apple can deliver it, and we can’t wait for users to experience what it can do.”
The new Apple Intelligence will also come integrated with OpenAI’s latest multi-modal ChatGPT 4o. But, Siri will always ask users if they need contextually better response from ChatGPT bot or not. It can generate images, edit photos, do real time audio transcription and even offer step-by-step recipe guides to prepare food or offer ideas on birthday themes for kids and more.
Very happy to be partnering with apple to integrate chatgpt into their devices later this year! think you will really like it.Sam Altman, CEO, OpenAI
Apple iOS 18 and iPadOS 18
Besides Apple Intelligence, iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 come with customisation features to Home Screen, Lock Screen, and Control Center. Here, users can pick and drop apps and widgets in any open space on the Home Screen. The users can even move them right above the dock for easy access or perfectly arrange around the wallpaper’s edge so that there is no obstruction on subjects such as pet dog or children in the centre. Users can also bring darker and tinted effects to app icons and widgets.
Photos app gets new collection feature that intelligently groups photos of familiar faces, pets and themes in groups for easy access and reduce the burden for device owners from having to manually create albums.
Key features of iOS 18.
Photo Credit: Apple
Photos app finally gets the much awaited Cleanup tool, Apple’s version of magic eraser of Pixel phone that can lift photo bombers from the frame to get that the perfect family group photo in public places.
The new Genmoji feature coming soon with iOS/iPadOS 18 updates.
Photo Credit: Apple
The iMessage will get the all-new text effects. It allows users to amplify any letter, word, phrase, or emoji with dynamic, animated appearances. Also, iMessages app comes with built Image Playground that can help user create synthetic images with text prompts. Add to that it will get Apple Intelligence-powered new Genmoji. With this, users can let loose their creativity to conjure up millions of personalised emojis with just text commands.
Key features of iPadOS 18.
Photo Credit: Apple
Also, satellite connectivity, which was available only for emergency communication, will now be expanded to regular SMS service between friends and family when there is no cellular or Wi-Fi connectivity.
The new iOS and iPadOS come with new game mode. It promises to enhance gaming experience on iPhones and iPads with more consistent frame rates, especially during long play sessions, and makes wireless accessories like AirPods and game controllers work smoother than ever before.
Also, the new iPadOS 18 is finally bringing the long awaited calculator. Called Maths Notes calculator, it allows users to type or write out mathematical expressions and it instantly solves the equations in their own handwriting.
Math Notes Calculator app.
Photo Credit: Apple
Another iPad-only feature is the Smart Script. It allows users to write quickly in their own handwriting and it automatically smoothens and straightens handwritten text in real time so that it is legible to read and understand.
macOS Sequoia
Besides getting all the new features (announced for iOS/iPadOS 18) and Apple Intelligence, Apple’s latest macOS will be getting improved continuity feature. With this, users will be able to mirror their iPhone screen on a Mac computer. This comes in handy when the iPhone is in backpack in a different and yo are lazy to get it. The user use keyboard, trackpad, and mouse on Mac can be used to navigate through iPhones and launch iMessages or newly captured photos to view on their Mac.
iPhone screen mirror feature for Macs.
Photo Credit: Apple
Once updated to the latest macOS, safari browser will get Highlights. It will offer simple understandable information to queries on the web. It can offer directions, summaries, or quick links to learn more about people, music, movies, and TV shows.
Later this year, macOS Sequoia will get improved gaming mode, Spatial Audio feature and several top game creators such as Ubisoft and others have lined up new games for Macs such as Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Capcom, RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard, RESIDENT EVIL 2, World of Warcraft: The War Within, Frostpunk 2, Palworld, Sniper Elite 4, and RoboCop: Rogue City. Apple is also bring new porting tool for game creators to allow gamers to port their console gaming accounts to Apple devices and play on Macs.
Key features of macOS Sequoia
Photo Credit: Apple
To improve productivity, Apple is bring new Window Tiling feature that allows users to open and operate multiple applications on the same screen.
Apple watchOS 11
It is bringing new vitals app that offers a quick view to key health metrics such as sleep: heart rate, respiratory rate, wrist temperature, sleep duration, and blood oxygen. With this, users will gain better undestanding of their fitness and health.
The new watchOS 11 will be released in September.
Photo Credit: Apple
Also, when Apple Watch notices two or more metrics are out of their typical range, it sends an alert to users along with a message detailing how the changes in these specific metrics may be linked to other aspects of their life, such as elevation changes, alcohol consumption, or even illness.
Besides offering insights on menstruation cycle, new the watchOS 11 will offer insights on changes in pregnant user’s physical and mental health during this important time.
Key features of watchOS 11.
Photo Credit: Apple
Once the users log a pregnancy in the Health app on iPhone or iPad, the Cycle Tracking app on Apple Watch will show their gestational age and allow them to log symptoms for things frequently experienced during pregnancy. Time to time, users will be reminded to review things like their high heart rate notification threshold, since heart rate tends to increase during pregnancy.
Training Load feature will come in watchOS 11 update.
Photo Credit: Apple
Another notable feature coming with watchOS 11 is the ‘Training Load’. It is said to be an insightful new way to measure how the intensity and duration of workouts is impacting a user’s body over time. This information can help the users make any changes to the routine so that their body gets enough rest after heavy workouts. This ensures the user can prepare better and rest according and be fully prepared before a marathon or a bike race.
Summary customisation feature.
Photo Credit: Apple
The new watchOS 11 also brings customisation feature to native activity rings app. Users will be able to mark a day or a week as rest day/week to recover from illness or injuries. Users will also be able personalise Summary tab . They can pick and choose to see exactly what they want to see, including new metrics for workouts like running, hiking, swimming, and mindfulness.
VisionOS 2.0
Vision Pro with visionOS hit stores earlier this year in April in the US. It will get the new visionOS 2.0 update this September.
There are no major updates as such, but will bring redesigned Photos app. It will offer Passwords app that allows users to manage information across all of their online accounts.
It also brings access to new privacy tools in Safari. Apple TV app for Apple Vision Pro will get new capabilities such as multiview with live match along with a dedicated screen with statistics to deliver ultimate sports-viewing experience.
Key features of VisionOS 2.0.
Photo Credit: Apple
The Mindfulness app gets Follow Your Breathing feature that presents dynamic visual animations and sounds that respond to the user’s breathing patterns.
Also, Apple is bringing system-wide live captions to help people with hearing disability follow along with spoken dialogue in live conversations and in audio from OTT apps.
And, Apple is expanding the availability of Vision Pro in more countries. On June 28, it will be made available in China, Japan and Singapore. In the following month on July 12, it will be released in Australia, Canada, France, Germany and the United Kingdom.
