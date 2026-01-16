<p>New Delhi: Microblogging platform <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/x-platform-suffers-service-outage-3860987">X</a>, and its integrated AI chatbot <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/grok">Grok</a>, on Friday faced a major technical snag as thousands of users globally, including in India, reported that the service was down.</p><p>According to outage tracking website Downdetector, reports of the platform being inaccessible began spiking around 8:40 pm IST, with users across various geographies reporting issues with both the mobile application and the website.</p><p>In India, users in major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, reported difficulties in refreshing their feeds and posting new updates.</p><p>"Something went wrong, but don't fret — it's not your fault," the X website displayed.</p>.Microsoft not working? MS 365 down for more than 16,000 users.<p>On the mobile application, logged-in users found themselves unable to refresh their feeds, with the platform displaying an error message "Cannot retrieve posts at this time. Please try again later."</p><p>The outage affected both the primary social media feed and the Grok AI service.</p><p>Those attempting to use Grok reported that the interface remained unresponsive or failed to load entirely.</p><p>There was no official statement from X on the outage.</p>