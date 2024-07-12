Zoho bets big on Apple Mac devices for efficiency and security of company

Apple earlier this year revealed that the company is making huge inroads in all product categories in India.
Besides iPhones, Apple Mac devices have also found huge traction in the subcontinent, Apple's chief financial officer Luca Maestri noted in the earnings call in February.
Now, Sridhar Vembu's Indian IT firm Zoho, further deepening its relationship with Apple.
He said that most of his 15,000-plus employees prefer Apple devices.
The latest Apple M silicon-series computers are powerful enough to run testing on heavy-duty software programmes and consume considerably less power compared to the rival brands.
"Empowering communities and developing a strong workforce in India are critical not only for Zoho — but also for our economy and the rural areas that make India, India. This is why we choose Apple technology," Vembu noted.
Also, given how big the iOS/Mac app ecosystem is, Zoho uses Apple tools to build its applications for global clients.
"I believe that we shape our tools and in turn the tools shape us. Using Apple products has changed the way we consider and approach product design," said Rajalakshmi Srinivasan, Director of Product Management, Zoho Corp.
The Apple ecosystem, though called a high-walled garden, is one of the most secure compared to any other platforms in the world.
It has the best screening process to stop malware-laced apps from entering Apple devices.
"Enterprises like Zoho are seeing significant value to build and empower strong workforce and economy leveraging tools such as from Apple with a greater ROI and lower TCO. I believe Apple is in a strong position to expand and succeed in enterprise with its entire portfolio and solutions from Mac to iPad to iPhone to Vision Pro to Apple Watch and robust ecosystem to create and capture more value," said Neil Shah, co-founder, Counterpoint, a global market research company.
Published 12 July 2024