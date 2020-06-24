Diesel costlier than petrol in Delhi

  • Jun 24 2020, 15:19 ist
For the first time in Delhi, diesel has become costlier than petrol. For the 18th day in a row, state-run oil companies on Wednesday raised prices of diesel. However, no increase was witnessed in petrol prices. While petrol costs Rs 79.76 per litre, diesel can be bought at Rs 79.88 per litre. The price of diesel has been increased by 48 paise a litre.

