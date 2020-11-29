Home health care improves Covid-19 outcomes: Study

Ninety-four per cent of the Covid-19 patients were discharged to home health care, and achieved statistically significant improvements in symptom burden and functional outcomes, and 87 per cent had no adverse events, suggests a new study.

The study was conducted by the researchers of the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing (Penn Nursing). The study, published in the Annals of Internal Medicine states no data has been available on the outcomes of Covid-19 patients discharged home after hospitalisation and their recovery needs.

The survivors of Covid-19 are a vulnerable population who often have health ramifications from their illness and hospital stay. Upon returning home from acute care, large proportions of survivors experience functional dependencies, pain, dyspnea, and exhaustion.

The study, conducted on 1,400 Covid-19 patients admitted to home health care after hospital discharge, indicates that increasing referrals to home health care has the potential to provide support and achieve improved recovery for these patients.